Richmond-based Seasonal Roots delivers locally grown produce all year long - and business is up 140% in the pandemic

What she loves most is the variety of foods — “things that we wouldn’t normally have tried otherwise at our house,” Kennedy said, which translates to trying new recipes and learning new ways to cook foods.

Bon Air resident Luann Schwall echoed Kennedy.

She said she started using Seasonal Roots when the pandemic struck because it was contactless delivery and high-quality food.

Plus, “I wanted to support local farms instead of going to the grocery stores, [and] it was my way of helping them along during this time,” she said. That, and it’s allowed her family, including her 13-year-old daughter, to try out new foods.

“Sometimes they’ll have really odd things — like kohlrabi,” Kennedy said, referring to the root vegetable that’s in the same family as cabbage and Brussels sprouts. She tried it when it came to her through Seasonal Roots, and “I was so in love with it.”

Slyder acknowledged that the pandemic has helped in a big way. He said business is up 140% from this time last year. He compared the prices of the foods they offer to that found at farmers markets.