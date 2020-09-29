Richmond-based Seasonal Roots delivers locally grown produce all year long - and business is up 140% in the pandemic

There’s no pixie dust in a veggie fairy’s wake, but you’ll know one’s been to your home by the brightly colored bok choy, juicy peaches, tart lemonade and fresh cheese left on your doorstep.
The expanding network of farms and artisan producers who offer everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to specialty goods, such as homemade bread, meats and cheeses, beverages — even pesto and salsa — is part of what’s helped grow Richmond-based Seasonal Roots into a multistate operation that supports farmers and producers by delivering their goods straight to consumers’ doors.
Founder Duane Slyder started Seasonal Roots in 2011 when he was looking for a way to help local farmers.
Raised in Nebraska, he was used to the foods that came out of his family’s garden. As an adult, he grew increasingly dissatisfied with the fresh food found in grocery stores.
“We always had a vegetable garden so I knew the importance of fresh food,” he said. For those who don’t have gardens, “this is the next best thing.”
He calls Seasonal Roots a “glorified CSA” in that it works with dozens of farms within a 150-mile radius, as well as nearly 100 artisan producers. Many CSAs, or community supported agriculture programs, work with only one or a handful of local farmers. Still, CSAs are another way to get local produce from the farm to your table, and some in the area include Fall Line Farms and Local Roots, Amy’s Garden and Cavalier Produce.
Here’s how Seasonal Roots works:
Customers visit the website www.seasonalroots.com to choose their preferred items, or they can select pre-filled boxes, as well as specialty items. Online shopping occurs Friday through Sunday.
Boxes range in price, depending on size. One box with five items, for example, is $24, while a box with 11 items is $40. Customers can buy pre-made boxes, or choose their own individual items. They can also buy add-ons, which are the specialty items, such as meat, cheeses, milk and lemonade, breads, salsas and more, and prices vary by the item.
On Monday, Seasonal Roots tells its farmers and producers what it needs, and those items are harvested and sent to Seasonal Roots’ facility in Scott’s Addition in Richmond. The items are boxed by Seasonal Roots on Tuesday and Wednesday for each customer.
On Thursdays, area and market managers meet up at various spots — one group in Richmond meets in the Target parking lot on Forest Hill Avenue, for example — where they collect their customers’ boxes.
Then the managers — ahem, the veggie fairies — deliver to customers in their own neighborhoods.
April Kennedy is one of 11 area managers. A mother of four, she said she was used to buying food in grocery stores until a neighbor recommended Seasonal Roots. She started working for the organization more than five years ago because it was something she could do with her young children. Within her area alone, she said, there are now more than 300 customers.
What she loves most is the variety of foods — “things that we wouldn’t normally have tried otherwise at our house,” Kennedy said, which translates to trying new recipes and learning new ways to cook foods.
Bon Air resident Luann Schwall echoed Kennedy.
She said she started using Seasonal Roots when the pandemic struck because it was contactless delivery and high-quality food.
Plus, “I wanted to support local farms instead of going to the grocery stores, [and] it was my way of helping them along during this time,” she said. That, and it’s allowed her family, including her 13-year-old daughter, to try out new foods.
“Sometimes they’ll have really odd things — like kohlrabi,” Kennedy said, referring to the root vegetable that’s in the same family as cabbage and Brussels sprouts. She tried it when it came to her through Seasonal Roots, and “I was so in love with it.”
Slyder acknowledged that the pandemic has helped in a big way. He said business is up 140% from this time last year. He compared the prices of the foods they offer to that found at farmers markets.
“We had demand bigger than our supply,” he said. But no matter the circumstances, the one comment he hears frequently from parents is that they’re finding that their children, who are normally picky eaters, are excited to eat the items that arrive at their home.
(He also says children are likely where the veggie fairy moniker originated.)
“Kids were so excited when we came to the door; they get this box of surprise food,” Slyder said, and “parents saw that they were eating it.”
Omar Flores operates the 50-acre Flores Farm with his family in Hague in the Northern Neck. They produce the rainbow when it comes to food, from black-eyed peas and greens, to herbs, cherry tomatoes, green onions, eggplant and more. His products are a regular part of Seasonal Roots’ lineup, and he’s thankful for the opportunity to showcase his family’s efforts while also reducing waste from foods that they don’t sell at farmers markets.
In fact, he said, when his family farm joined with Seasonal Roots, it helped out overall, financially, because the farm started producing more foods specifically to supply the organization.
“A lot of people want perfect,” Flores said, referring to foods found in grocery stores. “Our produce might be uglier — might be different looking — but [grocery store foods] aren’t going to have the same taste that we have.”
He said consumers can’t beat the freshness that comes with farm-fresh food.
“We pick it Monday,” he said, “and [customers] have it Thursday.”
