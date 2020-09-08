Richmond-based Universal Corp. plans acquisition of vegetable, herb and fruit processing company

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richmond-based tobacco leaf merchant Universal Corp. is broadening its portfolio in other agricultural businesses with an acquisition of a vegetable, fruit and herb processing company.

Universal said Tuesday that it has agree to acquire Silva International for $170 million in cash.

Based in Momence, Ill., near Chicago, Silva International operates a processing plant provides dehydrated vegetable, herb and fruit ingredients to the food industry. The company buys produce from around the world to process as food ingredients such as basil, dill, pepper, pumpkin and onion.

Universal plans for Silva to operate as part of Universal's plant-based ingredients business platform, which includes FruitSmart Inc., and Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients Inc.

Universal Corp. is a Fortune 100 company that reported $1.9 billion in revenue for its most recent fiscal year that ended March 31. The company's largest business is buying and processing tobacco leaf from farms around the world, but the company also has been diversifying into other agricultural businesses such as sweet potato processing. It created Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients Inc. in 2014 to produce dehydrated and juiced fruit and vegetable products that are sold to manufacturers for use in food products and pet foods.