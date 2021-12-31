Richmond-based UNOS oversaw a record number of organ transplants in 2021, thanks to 'a thousand little victories'

UNOS also knows how likely a waitlisted patient will survive without an organ, quantifying a patient's need.

There are new tools on the way, too. UNOS is working on a dashboard that predicts the likelihood a hospital will receive an organ of similar quality and the likelihood the patient will live long enough to receive it.

Whenever an organ becomes available, a hospital must choose to accept it or reject it and wait for another. UNOS's data is taking some of the guesswork out of that decision.

Taking better pictures of organs is on the horizon, too. Currently, surgeons often drive to the hospital holding the organ to inspect it and determine its suitability. If the doctor chooses the organ, he or she often flies or drives it back to the other hospital. Seeing the organ digitally allows for a quicker decision-making process.

New medicine has made more organs available, too. In the past, a donor with hepatitis could not donate his or her organs until the hepatitis was treated. Now, it's easier to take the organ and treat the hepatitis in the recipient.

The general supply has increased, too. A little more than half of American adults are on the donor registry, Shepard said.