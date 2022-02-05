Richmond Battlefield Park adds 400 acres of Malvern Hill Farm in Henrico; county will use its part of land for park, education and canoe launch

Welch spoke of star-filled skies, the songs of whippoorwills and bobwhites, and catching fireflies on summer nights.

Her parents moved from the farm a few years ago, and the family — which included children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren — decided to sell.

“We looked for the best possible way to be good stewards of the land,” Welch said.

As for the sale to the land conservancy that ensured the property would be saved from development, said Welch, noting she was speaking only for herself, “I am thrilled that it’s being preserved. It’ll be so nice that everybody will be able to enjoy the land.”

Prior to the sale, there was concern the farm could become a residential subdivision with hundreds of homes.

“I would submit that would have impacted the cultural landscape, the viewshed and that feeling of that sense of place to a certain amount because it would be right there on the edge of the property that we owned,” Sapp said.