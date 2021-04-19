Richmond buys back historical Black burial grounds on Shockoe Hill

Richmond has completed its purchase of a parcel of land it sold more than 60 years ago without regard for its history as a burial ground for freed African Americans 200 years ago.

The city announced the acquisition Monday after closing on a $145,000 deal of the privately owned 1.2-acre property at 1305 N. 5th St. last week. The property, which sold at auction earlier this year, currently contains a small garage building and a billboard that can be seen from I-64. The city was the only bidder, according to a news release.

City officials said they plan to begin work with archaeologists and historians to decide how best to memorialize the site and incorporate it into Richmond Slave Trail programming.

“This important acquisition is yet another step in our efforts to reclaim the hidden and abandoned history of the African-Americans who built this city,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a news release.

"If we are to truly reconcile the shameful history of slavery and injustice and heal as a city and a nation, we must respect and honor the memories of those who lived and died under this oppression by telling their stories so they will not be forgotten.”