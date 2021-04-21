Richmond casino proposals down to 2: City strikes Bally's Stratford Hills proposals from project shortlist

Signs of trouble bubbled up last week when the company asked the city to consider an alternative location. Bally’s officials said the proposal submitted to the city had identified property behind the Rosie’s gaming emporium on Midlothian Turnpike as a secondary site. The city refused to consider changing the location.

The company also sought to allay public concerns about traffic congestion on Forest Hill Avenue by changing the road configuration in its primary development plan, offering to build new parkway ramps with access to the casino resort.

“We are disappointed and surprised in the Evaluation Panel’s decision. We are the best operator to partner with the City on this endeavor and we provided the largest financial package with the most economic benefit to RVA residents and business owners," said Bally's President and CEO George Papanier. "We were deeply committed to this project, as well as to becoming a responsible neighbor and member of the Richmond community. Should the City reconsider its decision we would be pleased to reengage.”