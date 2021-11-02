Richmond casino referendum too close to call: opponents have small lead over proponents

***

As light drizzles of rain fell sporadically throughout Tuesday, voters at many city precincts were greeted by pro-casino canvassers in purple t-shirts encouraging them to vote for the casino.

"Turn that ballot, baby," Veronica Hicks told voters at the Southside Community Center precinct, reminding people to vote yes for the casino on the back page of their voting form.

Hicks, who was unable to vote in the city referendum because she lives in lives in Henrico County, said she wanted to support the casino campaign in part because she is a frequent visitor to casinos in Maryland. (At least two other pro-casino campaign volunteers interviewed Tuesday said they also live in Henrico and support the project because it would benefit the region.)

"I would have the luxury of gambling and being entertained here," Hicks said. "It would save me gas and time. And I would spend my money in the Richmond area, which would go toward tax revenue and paying the salaries of 1,500 employees."

Other voters interviewed noted that they know people in the Richmond area who travel to casinos outside of Virginia. If they're already inclined to gamble, they reasoned, why not let them do it here?