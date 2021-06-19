Richmond celebrates first federally recognized Juneteenth

Celebration. Recognition. Jubilee. History. Emancipation. Freedom.

Those are just some of the ways Richmond's Black community described what Juneteenth meant to them as they celebrated all day Saturday. And although the holiday commemorating the end of slavery has now been recognized at the federal level, the community says the work to achieve true racial justice is not over.

"That was half the battle, at least they finally recognized it," Clinton Arthur, 51, of Henrico County said Saturday afternoon. "There's more to come."

Arthur was one of thousands of people expected to attend the festivities held at Dorey Park on Saturday. With live music, inflatable activities for children, booths for local businesses and food trucks, people funneled into the park as the afternoon went on. The night ended with a fireworks show.

"This is time to get out after COVID, time to get together, time to be safe and be back again with family ... and just have a great time being out here," Julian Charity, facility coordinator for the Henrico County Recreation and Parks, said at the park.

Charity said this celebration has been in the works since around last August, and they were hoping to have about 10,000 people attend, but the "sky [was] the limit" for attendance.