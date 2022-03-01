Richmond, Chesterfield approve plans to let Henrico appoint representatives to GRTC board

Henrico County will soon have three representatives on the GRTC Board of Directors after winning the blessing of their neighbors who own the regional bus company.

The pending change to the GRTC governing board follows a recent outcry from Henrico officials for more direct oversight and control as the county is poised to become the top local funding source for the transit company.

Over the past week, the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors and Richmond City Council voted to authorize adding three seats for Henrico on the GRTC governing board.

Richmond and Chesterfield both own GRTC as equal partners. Each locality is entitled to three appointees to its six-member board of directors under the company’s bylaws. A GRTC spokesperson said the board will vote to amend its bylaws later this month.

The changes will allow all localities to appoint up to two local elected officials on the board as well, a move that Henrico officials say is meant to make GRTC policy makers more accountable to each jurisdiction's voters.

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said Tuesday that the county is planning to appoint two of its elected supervisors -- Dan Schmitt and Tyrone Nelson -- and Todd Eure, the county's assistant director of transportation and development.

"Just like everything that we do, we are going to take a very business-like approach to it," Vithoulkas said.