 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 29: $289,579.31
0 Comments
top story
Christmas mother donations top $289,000

Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 29: $289,579.31

  • 0
Richmond Christmas Mother

2021 Christmas Mother Petra Glover (fifth from right) joins members of the Chores for Change program in the Hallsley neighborhood of Midlothian with bags of winter coats. The group had distributed flyers promoting Puritan Cleaners’ annual coat drive, which benefits the Salvation Army, a partner of the Richmond Christmas Mother Program.

 Submitted photo

Donations to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund have reached more than $289,000 as the 2021 campaign draws to a close.

More gifts will be published in Sunday’s paper.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services. Last year, the program collected over $376,000 in contributions.

Donate online at richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_donations. You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.

Previously reported — $276,271.31

Today’s gifts — $13,308.00

Grand total — $289,579.31

Carter and Davis, in loving memory of Granddaddy and Miss Kate — $50

Reggie and Hattie Barley, in memory of our mother, Johnnie Mae Barley — $200

Anonymous — $35

In memory of Ann, Moo and Eddie, and in honor of Kate, Vivie and Rollin — $200

In loving memory of our Gran, from Erin, Andrew, Caroline, Dylan, Owen, Conner and Chance — $100

In honor of Beth Wiltshire, from Genie — $50

Anonymous — $50

Mrs. Muriel H. Burrell, in memory of my husband, Archie B. Burrell — $100

Eda Hofstead Cabaniss, in memory of Ellen & James W. Hofstead and Florence & Robert W. Cabaniss — $250

Eda Hofstead Cabaniss, in memory of William V. Cabaniss, Richard J. Cabaniss and Austin Tucker — $250

Eda Hofstead Cabaniss, in honor of Ellen Katherine, Robert Warner and Emerie Hofstead — $250

Barbara Campbell, in memory of Robert K. Campbell — $100

Valerie and Miles Cary Jr., in loving memory of Bill Deep and Ann Cary — $200

Linda L. Cheseldine, in honor of grandchildren and great grandchildren, Alyssa, Michael, Brandon, Colin, Taylor, Jaxon, Mason, Oaklynn and Braden — $200

In honor of Betty Isaacs, from Andrea Amore, Anne Bridgforth, Mary King Coleman, Merrill Geier, Mike Jackson, Nena Meurlin, Anne McCoy, and Alison Roussy. Thank you for guiding prospective families through the admissions process with your wisdom, patience, and love for St. Michael’s — $200

The Teefey Family, in memory of James “Diamond” Teefey — $100

Elizabeth P. Cone, in memory of Howard Cone — $100

Margaret Corwin, with gratitude for my St. Cat’s friends, Bucci, Frances, Molly, Betty Baugh — $200

Mr. and Mrs. George Davis, in honor of Bob and Diane Shoemaker — $200

In memory of John Franklin Deck III and James L. Deck Jr. — $100

In memory of Rebecca Faina Jenkins and Michael A. Faina — $100

Celebrating friendship with Suz, Nancy and Carol — $25

Doug Grosse, Bob Grosse — $50

Patty Grosse, Donna Johnson — $50

In memory of Harvey S. Hicks III, from Mike, Tim and J — $100

Helen Horsley, in loving memory of HHH and WHH — $500

Helen Horsley, in loving memory of Helen Hayes Hamilton and Waller Holladay Horsley (Waller Holladay) — $300

Dot Johnson, in memory of my parents, Dorothy and Beverly Lewis — $100

Anonymous — $100

Keith and Eunice Kulesza, in memory of Kim Ney — $175

Bobbie Lively, in memory of my parents, Mr. & Mrs. Robert McBride and Mr. & Mrs. Frank H. Lively — $25

Amanda T. Macaulay, in loving memory of Katherine W. Tevepaugh and in loving memory of Angus H. Macaulay — $300

With great admiration and great gratitude for George Hettrick, Our Star!!! Fontaine — $181

With great admiration and great gratitude for Philip Minor, our star who brightens our world every day!!! Fontaine — $192

Gerald and Emily Moody — $100

In memory of our parents and daughter, Sally Morris Hopkins; and in honor of our daughter, Kathy Morris Walmsley and her family. Nancy and Dewey — $200

David Nagle, in memory of Sue Ellen and Buca — $500

In loving memory of our brother, Michael, and father, John, from the Noonan Family — $500

Anonymous — $1,000

Barry and Ann Prince — $250

Dr. Frederick Rahal, in honor of Susan Rickman, past CEO of the World Pediatric Project, an apostle of hope to children needing life-saving surgery — $100

JoAnn Ross — $50

Anonymous — $200

Gennie and Bill Schutt, in gratitude and love for our children and grandchildren — $100

Ann and Carter Scott, in memory of Mr. & Mrs. R. Carter Scott Jr. and Mr. & Mrs. Robert Beverley Armistead Jr. — $200

Ann and Bonnie Showalter, in honor of Lockett, Beverly and Betty — $100

Walt and Linda Smiley, in honor of Stephen, Sarah, Tommy, Emma, Mitchell, Jackee, Heron, Jonathan and Amanda — $100

Anonymous — $30

Pooh Steele, Bo, Ann, Robert, James, Taylor, Hye and Will, in memory of William T. (Bill) Steele III — $200

E. Ford Stephens — $250

Bland Sutton — $100

John K. Taylor, My Family — $100

Sandra D. Thurston, in memory of my parents, F. A. Thurston & Shirley T. Mansfield; and in memory of Mr. Fluffy, Harley and Millie and all my furry loved ones — $400

In honor of Dillon, Sean, Mira and Kiran, love from Grandma and Grandpa. — $400

In loving memory of Miss Mary Lily Palmer, from Frances Williams Twiss — $200

In memory of Harley Duane from JT — $100

In loving memory of Sazshy, Bolling, Goobie and Skeeter — $500

In honor of Billy and former pets — $20

Ken and Bonnie Willard, in loving memory of Louise Willard, Ruth Smith, Mike, Rusty and Chance — $100

Mary Willett, in honor of my bridge friends, Barbara, Betsy, Nancy, Lynn and Rebekah; and in memory of my mother, Nora Turner, the Christmas Mother for Richmond 1968 — $100

Isabella Witt, in memory of my Christmas Mother, Isabel Luke Witt — $500

Anonymous — $500

Anonymous — $500

Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Philoptochos Chapter 1097 — $75

In honor of Timmy, Henry, Stuart, Coleman. Ellie, Jack and Blair, from Emmie and Grumps — $200

Jim and Janice Walsh — $500

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron disrupt air travel for 5th consecutive day

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News