Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Dec. 29: $289,579.31

Donations to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund have reached more than $289,000 as the 2021 campaign draws to a close.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services. Last year, the program collected over $376,000 in contributions.
Donate online at richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_donations. You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $276,271.31
Today’s gifts — $13,308.00
Grand total — $289,579.31
Carter and Davis, in loving memory of Granddaddy and Miss Kate — $50
Reggie and Hattie Barley, in memory of our mother, Johnnie Mae Barley — $200
Anonymous — $35
In memory of Ann, Moo and Eddie, and in honor of Kate, Vivie and Rollin — $200
In loving memory of our Gran, from Erin, Andrew, Caroline, Dylan, Owen, Conner and Chance — $100
In honor of Beth Wiltshire, from Genie — $50
Anonymous — $50
Mrs. Muriel H. Burrell, in memory of my husband, Archie B. Burrell — $100
Eda Hofstead Cabaniss, in memory of Ellen & James W. Hofstead and Florence & Robert W. Cabaniss — $250
Eda Hofstead Cabaniss, in memory of William V. Cabaniss, Richard J. Cabaniss and Austin Tucker — $250
Eda Hofstead Cabaniss, in honor of Ellen Katherine, Robert Warner and Emerie Hofstead — $250
Barbara Campbell, in memory of Robert K. Campbell — $100
Valerie and Miles Cary Jr., in loving memory of Bill Deep and Ann Cary — $200
Linda L. Cheseldine, in honor of grandchildren and great grandchildren, Alyssa, Michael, Brandon, Colin, Taylor, Jaxon, Mason, Oaklynn and Braden — $200
In honor of Betty Isaacs, from Andrea Amore, Anne Bridgforth, Mary King Coleman, Merrill Geier, Mike Jackson, Nena Meurlin, Anne McCoy, and Alison Roussy. Thank you for guiding prospective families through the admissions process with your wisdom, patience, and love for St. Michael’s — $200
The Teefey Family, in memory of James “Diamond” Teefey — $100
Elizabeth P. Cone, in memory of Howard Cone — $100
Margaret Corwin, with gratitude for my St. Cat’s friends, Bucci, Frances, Molly, Betty Baugh — $200
Mr. and Mrs. George Davis, in honor of Bob and Diane Shoemaker — $200
In memory of John Franklin Deck III and James L. Deck Jr. — $100
In memory of Rebecca Faina Jenkins and Michael A. Faina — $100
Celebrating friendship with Suz, Nancy and Carol — $25
Doug Grosse, Bob Grosse — $50
Patty Grosse, Donna Johnson — $50
In memory of Harvey S. Hicks III, from Mike, Tim and J — $100
Helen Horsley, in loving memory of HHH and WHH — $500
Helen Horsley, in loving memory of Helen Hayes Hamilton and Waller Holladay Horsley (Waller Holladay) — $300
Dot Johnson, in memory of my parents, Dorothy and Beverly Lewis — $100
Anonymous — $100
Keith and Eunice Kulesza, in memory of Kim Ney — $175
Bobbie Lively, in memory of my parents, Mr. & Mrs. Robert McBride and Mr. & Mrs. Frank H. Lively — $25
Amanda T. Macaulay, in loving memory of Katherine W. Tevepaugh and in loving memory of Angus H. Macaulay — $300
With great admiration and great gratitude for George Hettrick, Our Star!!! Fontaine — $181
With great admiration and great gratitude for Philip Minor, our star who brightens our world every day!!! Fontaine — $192
Gerald and Emily Moody — $100
In memory of our parents and daughter, Sally Morris Hopkins; and in honor of our daughter, Kathy Morris Walmsley and her family. Nancy and Dewey — $200
David Nagle, in memory of Sue Ellen and Buca — $500
In loving memory of our brother, Michael, and father, John, from the Noonan Family — $500
Anonymous — $1,000
Barry and Ann Prince — $250
Dr. Frederick Rahal, in honor of Susan Rickman, past CEO of the World Pediatric Project, an apostle of hope to children needing life-saving surgery — $100
JoAnn Ross — $50
Anonymous — $200
Gennie and Bill Schutt, in gratitude and love for our children and grandchildren — $100
Ann and Carter Scott, in memory of Mr. & Mrs. R. Carter Scott Jr. and Mr. & Mrs. Robert Beverley Armistead Jr. — $200
Ann and Bonnie Showalter, in honor of Lockett, Beverly and Betty — $100
Walt and Linda Smiley, in honor of Stephen, Sarah, Tommy, Emma, Mitchell, Jackee, Heron, Jonathan and Amanda — $100
Anonymous — $30
Pooh Steele, Bo, Ann, Robert, James, Taylor, Hye and Will, in memory of William T. (Bill) Steele III — $200
E. Ford Stephens — $250
Bland Sutton — $100
John K. Taylor, My Family — $100
Sandra D. Thurston, in memory of my parents, F. A. Thurston & Shirley T. Mansfield; and in memory of Mr. Fluffy, Harley and Millie and all my furry loved ones — $400
In honor of Dillon, Sean, Mira and Kiran, love from Grandma and Grandpa. — $400
In loving memory of Miss Mary Lily Palmer, from Frances Williams Twiss — $200
In memory of Harley Duane from JT — $100
In loving memory of Sazshy, Bolling, Goobie and Skeeter — $500
In honor of Billy and former pets — $20
Ken and Bonnie Willard, in loving memory of Louise Willard, Ruth Smith, Mike, Rusty and Chance — $100
Mary Willett, in honor of my bridge friends, Barbara, Betsy, Nancy, Lynn and Rebekah; and in memory of my mother, Nora Turner, the Christmas Mother for Richmond 1968 — $100
Isabella Witt, in memory of my Christmas Mother, Isabel Luke Witt — $500
Anonymous — $500
Anonymous — $500
Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Philoptochos Chapter 1097 — $75
In honor of Timmy, Henry, Stuart, Coleman. Ellie, Jack and Blair, from Emmie and Grumps — $200
Jim and Janice Walsh — $500