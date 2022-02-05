 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Feb. 5: $323.710.35
0 Comments
Christmas mother

Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Feb. 5: $323.710.35

  • 0

The Richmond Christmas Mother Fund has completed its 2021 campaign with $323,710.35 in gifts from residents, businesses and organizations in the Richmond region. The campaign’s final report added $2,243.54 to the previous total.

The Times-Dispatch has followed its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.

Previously reported — $321,466.81

Today’s gifts — $2,243.54

Grand total — $323,710.35

John and Debbie Dunlap, in honor of our grandchildren — $250

Frederick S. Fisher, in memory of Bruce C. Fisher — $50

Thank you, Petra and Gary Glover, for all of your charitable work, from Robert and Laura Tramonte — $1,000

In memory of Anne Cunningham Woodfin — $100

In memory of John Howlett Woodfin Sr. — $100

Anonymous — $250

Unity of Richmond — $493.54

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News