Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Jan. 2: $310,741.81

Donations to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund have reached more than $310,000, thanks to a gift last week of $5,028.50 from Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods as the 2021 campaign draws to a close.
The donation from Ukrop’s is a portion of the proceeds from the sales of 10,057 Christmas coffee cakes.
The final report of gifts will be published in the Jan. 9 newspaper.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services. Last year, the program collected over $376,000 in contributions.
Donate online at richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/christmas_mother_donations. You can send contributions by mail to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, P.O. Box 25864, Richmond, VA 23260. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Christmas Mother Fund.
Previously reported — $289,579.31
Today’s gifts — $21,162.50
Grand total — $310,741.81
Sincere deep thanks and appreciation to the caregivers at Serenity First Hospice for their loving care and comfort of my beautiful wife, from Bill — $50
Stephen A. Arrighi — $500
Ann Artz, in loving remembrance of Mother, Ed and Mike; and Burrell, John and Lisa — $100
Justin Banks — $100
Angela & Andre’ Basmajian, honoring and thanking Puritan Cleaners associates, Ms. Raine, Ms. Tracey, Ms. Robinette and Ms. Daska at the Staples Mill location, for taking such good care of Santa and his sleigh — $50
Aaron (Fuzzy) Robert Battle Jr., in memory of the Battle Family, Richmond, Va., Chapter; and deacons Daniel Battle and Leroy Battle — $100
Page and Skylar Bauder, in memory of Betty Bauder, 1998 Christmas Mother — $250
In loving memory of Dr. John W. Duncan and John W. Thompson Jr., from Lilli and William Beyer — $400
In memory of John Davenport, Charles Valentine and Tennant Bryan — $100
John and Mary Bozorth, in loving memory of our parents, Iris and John Bozorth — $100
Lynn Bradford, in memory of Owen L. and Lila Bradford — $100
In appreciation of Jane and Bobby Ukrop, from Nancy — $100
Colleen Callahan — $25
Julie Campbell, in memory of Larry M. Anderson — $50
Janene Charbeneau, in memory of my parents, Howard and Marjorie Elmer — $25
Jay and Betty Jo Cleaton, in memory of Aurelia and Bow — $100
Kitty D. Coleman, in memory of my parents, Earnest and Bessie Powell Sr. — $25
Richard E. Collier, in honor of my grandchildren — $1,000
In loving memory of Ed and in honor of Lily, Charlie, James, Ed and Elle — $100
Cammy, Jacob and Ben — $150
John and Darien — $25
Susan Ferrell, in honor of Hylah and McGuire Boyd, in gratitude for their infusion of joy and celebration in the lives of the young and old alike — $100
Laura and Patrick Ford, in memory of Tom Searles — $100
In memory of our good neighbor, Joe Callahan — $100
Grant and Leslie Grayson — $200
In memory of the 2006 Christmas Mother, True Luck, and our father, Charles Luck III. Our Christmas Mother and father every year. Love Always, Terrell, Elliott, True, Elise and Ravenel — $300
In honor of all Christmas Mothers, from The Harrigans — $250
In honor of the 2021 Christmas Mother, from The Harrigans — $250
Randy and Leslie-Jean, in honor of our children and grandchildren, Patrick, Stacy, Claire, Tyler, Nate and Zack; and in memory of our parents, Bob & Lib and John & Jean — $100
In memory of our grandparents, Mamaw & Scotchie and Myra “Nana” & Froggy. With love, from Thomas, Ran and Alex — $150
Mr. and Mrs. Michael W. Kennedy, in memory of our granddaughter, Amelia — $100
In loving memory of Frank Myers and in honor of his wonderful family. So much love, Scottie — $100
In memory of my sister-in-law, Pat Wall, a gift to our family. Love, Scottie Wall King — $100
Anonymous — $100
Linda Lankford, in memory of Melinda Robinson — $200
In memory of Ales Rowe, from Jane Rowe List — $50
My dear friends, Fenton Hord & Gene Chandler. Gone, but never forgotten. Joe Lowry (JoeBoy) — $100
Margrette Lunsford, in memory of Gus Serafim and The Celebrity Room. Merry Christmas, Gus! — $100
Daryl M. Mathers, in memory of my mother and father — $200
In loving memory of my parents, Florence M. and Roland McDaniel Sr., from Roland Jr. — $300
John L. McElory Jr., in memory of Margaret W. McElory, Sorrel M. McElory and Randolph W .McElory, from Jack McElory — $500
John McGinty, in memory of my mother, Mrs. Mary B. McGinty — $50
Mary T. Miller, in loving memory of James G. Miller and Mary L. Thompkins — $100
Dr. Joe and April Niamtu, 2019 Richmond Christmas Mother, in memory of James and Joe Niamtu Jr. and in honor of Joey and Evan Niamtu — $1,000
Pat and John O’Bannon, in memory of our parents and in honor of our children and grandchildren — $250
Mike O’Toole Family, Bob Weirup, Weirup Marketing — $100
Pam and Fred Palmore — $250
In honor of Petra Glover and all Christmas Mothers, past and present — $1,000
Anne M. Pollard, in memory of the Pollard and Meyer families — $300
From The Gangster, in memory of Willard Andrews, Huntley Davenport, Jack Lewis, Bobby McGhee, Porgy Moncure, Otto Williams, Ty Whitley — $275
Mr. and Mrs. Henry H. Reid Sr. of Charlotte Court House — $25
Linda Sadler, in memory of Charlie Sadler (beloved husband and father of Tracy and Chuck) and Louis and Jewell Tuck (dear friends and parents of Alan, Susan and Cindy) — $150
Barbara Satterwhite — $100
Ne & Be, in honor of Jack and Rand — $200
Kathleen and Bill Sooy, in loving memory of our parents — $1,000
In loving memory of our parents, Virginia and Albert E. Zehringer Sr., from Bert, Ellen, Jean and Joyce — $100
Tom and Mary Lee Starke, in memory of our parents — $100
Jan and Jim, in honor of our Mrs. Claus extraordinaire, Shirley Joel — $226
John and Joanne Street — $150
Nancy K. Stringfellow, in honor of Chris Porter and Waverly King, my sister and brother — $100
In memory of Pucka & Mimi, Sam, Jane & Rex, Eloise & Dick, and Ford. From Kent & Sherry, Austin, Gus, Catherine, Eliza and Carter — $100
In loving memory of my mother-in-law, Bebe Trice, a Christmas Mother and so much more. Betse S. Trice — $200
B.J. Trinite, in loving memory of my parents, Janice and Bob Hollowell — $100
B.J. and Chris Trinite, in memory of Lloyd Hundley Morgan. “Win a gift, give a gift” — $25
B.J. and Chris Trinite, in memory of Gustave “Gus” Marinius Heiss. “Thank you for being nice to me” — $25
B.J. and Chris Trinite, in memory of Lou Martin and “RB” Bennington, two of Richmond’s most colorful salesmen — $50
B.J. and Chris Trinite, in memory of friends who have passed away far too early — $50
The Tucker Family, in memory of our parents and grandparents — $200
Anonymous — $250
Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods — $5,028.50
In honor of former Christmas Mother Peggy Valentine, from Ned, Laura, Ned, Laura and Luke — $250
Yvette Walker, in memory of those who have passed from COVID-19 — $50
Mr. and Mrs. Doug Warren, in honor of our parents, Wade & Jean Warren and Wiley & Pat Lawrence — $100
Matthew Whitaker — $50
Nancy L. Williams, in honor of Anne Southworth, the 1997 Christmas Mother and my dear friend — $50
Dick and Jean Wright, in honor of our three children and grandchildren — $1,000
In memory of Dr. and Mrs. William C. Bird — $300
GTO of Richmond / Old Dominion POCI Car Clubs — $408
Richmond-Henrico Retired Teachers Association, District Q — $50
Snead Family Foundation — $500
Anonymous — $50