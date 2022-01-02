Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Jan. 2: $310,741.81

Donations to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund have reached more than $310,000, thanks to a gift last week of $5,028.50 from Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods as the 2021 campaign draws to a close.

The donation from Ukrop’s is a portion of the proceeds from the sales of 10,057 Christmas coffee cakes.

The final report of gifts will be published in the Jan. 9 newspaper.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch follows its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.

The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services. Last year, the program collected over $376,000 in contributions.