Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Jan. 9: $321,466.81

The Richmond Christmas Mother Fund has completed its 2021 campaign with $321,466.81 in gifts from residents, businesses and organizations in the Richmond region.

Petra Glover served as the Richmond Christmas Mother this year. She extended her appreciation to the community for its support:

“For 87 years, the Richmond Times-Dispatch has chosen one person, known as the Richmond Christmas Mother, to represent its objective of providing help to those in need during the holidays.

“I was fortunate enough to have that honor this year, and will treasure my many enriching experiences and special memories. Richmond is such a generous and giving community. Once again, you answered the call and helped to raise over $320,000.

“I’m so grateful to all of you who took the time to donate to this fund and improve the lives of so many Richmonders less fortunate. Wishing you many blessings and good health in 2022.”

Paul Farrell, president of the Richmond Christmas Mother board and president and publisher of The Times-Dispatch, added his thanks to the community and to Mrs. Glover: