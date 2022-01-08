Richmond Christmas Mother donations as of Jan. 9: $321,466.81

The Richmond Christmas Mother Fund has completed its 2021 campaign with $321,466.81 in gifts from residents, businesses and organizations in the Richmond region.
Petra Glover served as the Richmond Christmas Mother this year. She extended her appreciation to the community for its support:
“For 87 years, the Richmond Times-Dispatch has chosen one person, known as the Richmond Christmas Mother, to represent its objective of providing help to those in need during the holidays.
“I was fortunate enough to have that honor this year, and will treasure my many enriching experiences and special memories. Richmond is such a generous and giving community. Once again, you answered the call and helped to raise over $320,000.
“I’m so grateful to all of you who took the time to donate to this fund and improve the lives of so many Richmonders less fortunate. Wishing you many blessings and good health in 2022.”
Paul Farrell, president of the Richmond Christmas Mother board and president and publisher of The Times-Dispatch, added his thanks to the community and to Mrs. Glover:
“I am certain I speak for our partners at the Salvation Army, Feed More and the Community Foundation when expressing our appreciation for the generosity of our community, and the tireless efforts of this year’s Christmas Mother, Petra Glover.”
The Times-Dispatch has followed its tradition of publishing the names of donors to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund throughout the holiday season. Your generosity helps the fund support initiatives across the region to brighten the holiday season for thousands of your neighbors.
The Times-Dispatch has sponsored the Richmond Christmas Mother program, a yearly holiday fund drive, since 1935, some of those years in partnership with the former afternoon newspaper, The Richmond News Leader.
The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers, and it is building an endowment to help future services.
Previously reported — $310,741.81
Today’s gifts — $10,725.00
Grand total — $321,466.81
Mary and Philip Bartolotta, in memory of Thomas M. Garrick — $200
In honor of my wonderful family, who make giving an absolute pleasure, from Catherine (Kitty) Claiborne, Christmas Mother 1996 — $250
James C. Courter III, in memory of Virginia Lee and Jimmy Courter — $100
In memory of Russ Palmore and Ham Scherer, from their Pinehurst Buddies — $500
Durham Foundation — $5,000
Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Duttweiler Jr., in memory of our son, Jonathan Scott Duttweiler — $100
Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Duttweiler Jr., in memory of Edward Sydney Gates Jr. and James King — $100
Ami and Barry Goldstein, in memory of Capt. Paul R. Coleman — $200
In honor of family, friends, doctors and nurses — $200
In loving memory of our mother and father, Jane and Gresham Wall, from your threesome, Scottie, Buddy and Whit — $100
Donald D. Lecky — $250
Markel’s MyGiving Program, matching gift — $750
My friend’s mother, Ruby Thompson, and his brother, Steve Thompson, from Walter R. McNair — $25
Alice and Johnny B. McRoy, in loving memory of our parents — $500
Thomas and Marianne Miller, in memory of Polly and Newton Miller — $100
Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Powell — $100
Mark Puccinelli — $50
In memory of Bobby Saunders — $200
Elizabeth and the girls, in loving memory of Bill Spell — $150
Anonymous — $150
In appreciation for the volunteer teachers, speakers and workers for the Shepherd’s Center of Richmond, from Susie Wiltshire — $100
James A. Young Jr. — $100
Anonymous — $250
The Tanner Family, in memory of Robert B. Tanner — $250
Richmond Raceway — $500
Anonymous — $500