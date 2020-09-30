Richmond church bell tolls 20 times in remembrance of 200,000 U.S. lives lost to COVID-19

A scripture reading, accompanied by the reverberation of church bells, filled the corner of East Grace Street and North Ninth Street with the sound of mourning just after midday Wednesday.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church tolled their bell 20 times at a remembrance event to honor the more than 200,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

“We just wanted to mark this occasion with the toning of our bells in order to bring the community together in prayer and in remembrance,” said the Rev. Charles Dupree, rector for St. Paul’s.

Dupree opened the event with a few words before the Rev. Rainey Dankel led the audience in prayer. The Rev. Gwynn Crichton led a litany of healing and laments, preaching hope and faith to those listening in person or on Facebook.

A moment of silence succeeded by a prayer from Dupree concluded the event as the last bell chimed, soon ushered by the sounds of light guitar hovering over the noise of construction and passing cars.

The church held a similar event at the end of May in honor for the country’s first 100,000 coronavirus victims.