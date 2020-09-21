Richmond Circuit Court appoints Augusta prosecutor to investigate mayor's handling of statue removal contract

A Richmond Circuit Court judge has appointed Augusta County's top prosecutor to determine whether Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney broke any laws when he arranged to remove the city’s Confederate monuments this summer.
Judge Joi Taylor on Friday appointed Augusta Commonwealth's Attorney Timothy Martin to probe the mayor's handling of a $1.8 million no-bid contract with NAH LLC, a shell company linked to a Newport News-based contracting firm whose owner who has donated $4,000 to Stoney's campaign and political action committee since 2016.
Richmond Councilwoman Kim Gray, who is running for mayor against Stoney this fall requested an investigation into the matter last month, saying that the cost of the contract and the project's ties to the mayor's donor raised "troubling questions." Stoney’s administration has denied wrongdoing, with officials saying City Hall expedited the process amid a state of emergency over the nightly social unrest that saw protesters topple several monuments.
"All I can tell you at this early stage is that we will investigate the matter in an unbiased way, and take whatever action is appropriate given what we find," said Martin, a former Richmond prosecutor who moved to Augusta in 2014 and won election to the chief prosecutor role the following year.
Stoney called for the immediate removal of the statues in June, days before a new law permitting localities to take down Confederate monuments went into effect on July 1.
Protesters and activists throughout Virginia and the country, however, already were attempting to remove Confederate monuments and other symbols associated with racism and oppression after weeks of nationwide unrest that began in late May following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protesters in Richmond succeed in taking down statues of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue and the Richmond Howitzers Monument and a statue of Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham on VCU's Monroe Park campus.
Richmond Police later stopped protesters as they attempted to take down the statue of J.E.B Stuart on Monument Avenue -- which the city later took down along with 13 other statues and monuments.
The statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, which is owned by the state, remains standing pending a legal challenge against the state's plans for its removal. The city-owned statue of A.P. Hill in North Side also remains.
Around the same time in June, a man suffered a severe head injury after he was struck by a statue that demonstrators in Portsmouth were pulling down. The incident has embroiled the city since then, resulting in felony charges against Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and the resignation of the city's manager.
The Stoney administration originally authorized its $1.8 million contract with NAH LLC for the removal of the Richmond's Confederate monuments in July without approval of the City Council. The city's attorney also advised against the immediate removal of the statues, but the administration contended that it had authority to take them down because they had become a threat to public safety.
The company the city hired for the removal work is linked to Team Henry Enterprises, a Newport News-based contracting firm owned by Richmond-area businessman Devon Henry. Administration officials said it chose the firm after several others locally and in the region declined to take the project.
Although the removal of Confederate monuments in Albemarle County and Baltimore cost each locality less than $100,000, Stoney spokesman Jim Nolan said other cities such as New Orleans and Dallas paid rates and costs similar to what NAH LLC charged the city.
Dallas paid $450,000 for the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, according to local media reports. New Orleans paid more than $2.1 million for the removal of four statues in 2017.
Stoney, previously opposed to the removal of the statues, favoring their recontextualization and the addition of new monuments instead, in 2017 estimated that it would cost the city upward of $5 million to remove the Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue.
"Remember, after an extensive search, in the end we received a proposal from only one firm that was willing to take on the job and the risk it was sure to entail," Nolan said.
"Politicians who refused to act sooner could learn a thing or two from the courage shown by this black-owned firm and the crew that did the work," he added. "Considering that the city removed 14 monuments to the Lost Cause over several days - we firmly believe the city got a fair price for the services rendered."
Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin originally declined Gray's request that she investigate the situation because Henry also had donated $250 in 2011 to a state Senate campaign for her husband, Rep. Donald McEachin. The city's top prosecutor later asked the Circuit Court to consider appointing a special prosecutor to investigate after a follow-up request from Gray.
"Because of the conflict, my office has no judgement regarding the merits of Councilwoman Gray’s allegations," Colette McEachin said in an email Monday. "It was appropriate for me to ask the Circuit Court to appoint a Special Prosecutor to determine whether and how to proceed concerning those allegations."
Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said the court's appointment indicates that it thinks there's enough substance to the complaints to warrant a more thorough look.
"It strikes me as a good pick," Tobias said of Martin's appointment. "It’s hard to get that combination of someone who understands how Richmond government works in the city – yet are far enough away that they can exercise independent judgement."
He said it will nonetheless be a tough situation for Martin, since he's being asked to look into allegations of wrongdoing that were brought forward by the mayor's rival just a few weeks before the upcoming election. "It's delicate," Tobias said. "But I don't see any way around it after it's out in the public."
It's unknown whether the pending investigation will disrupt the city's plans for the disposition of the Confederate monuments that have been taken down. Martin initially said he did not believe so, but did not rule out the possibility.
Lawrence Anderson, the chief of staff for the City Council, said the city currently is reviewing approximately 25 offers for the statues. Anderson last week shared the names of the groups that made offers, but declined to discuss the details of the offers they made.
The list includes the Valentine Museum; the Virginia and Sumter County, S.C. divisions of the Sons of Confederate Veterans; the Spotsylvania Historical Trust; the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation; the Fontaine Maury Society; three unnamed private individuals; and various foundations, historical societies and monument preservation groups
A response to a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request by the Times Dispatch for copies of the written offers is pending.
