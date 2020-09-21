Richmond Circuit Court appoints Augusta prosecutor to investigate mayor's handling of statue removal contract

Protesters and activists throughout Virginia and the country, however, already were attempting to remove Confederate monuments and other symbols associated with racism and oppression after weeks of nationwide unrest that began in late May following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protesters in Richmond succeed in taking down statues of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue and the Richmond Howitzers Monument and a statue of Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham on VCU's Monroe Park campus.

Richmond Police later stopped protesters as they attempted to take down the statue of J.E.B Stuart on Monument Avenue -- which the city later took down along with 13 other statues and monuments.

The statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, which is owned by the state, remains standing pending a legal challenge against the state's plans for its removal. The city-owned statue of A.P. Hill in North Side also remains.

Around the same time in June, a man suffered a severe head injury after he was struck by a statue that demonstrators in Portsmouth were pulling down. The incident has embroiled the city since then, resulting in felony charges against Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and the resignation of the city's manager.