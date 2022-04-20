Richmond city administration reluctant to give $3.5 million more for ambulance authority

The Richmond Ambulance Authority is seeking $3.5 million in new annual funding from the city administration to help retain and hire more emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

A few City Council members are seeking to add the funding through budget amendments in the next two weeks. City administration officials, however, say they want an independent review of the authority's finances and operations before considering more money for it.

Ambulance authority CEO Chip Decker said he welcomes the scrutiny, but that emergency service could suffer if he's unable to increase employee wages and hire 40 more people to get the ambulance system back to full strength in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

"Otherwise, somebody's going to die," he said in a council budget work session Tuesday night. "I think that without this, you're going to see us in the news more."

The Richmond Ambulance Authority, founded in 1991 after a prior ambulance service encountered significant financial problems and complaints about lack of service in certain neighborhoods, is a quasi-governmental agency that responds to emergency 911 calls and provides non-emergency medical transportation services.

The authority is meant to operate as a public service and is governed by a board of directors that includes two city administration officials and nine city appointees. The city's subsidy helps cover the cost of providing emergency care to uninsured and indigent patients, but billing for non-emergency services also helps offset the authority's operational costs.

Unlike fire and rescue departments in the Richmond area that are managed by their localities, RAA operates as a business with its own professional staff, spending about $20 million each year on operational expenses.

The city's budget for this year includes $4 million for the ambulance authority.

The requested 88% funding increase comes a year after the city slashed funding for the ambulance authority by $1 million. At the time, administration officials noted that that the authority ended the previous year with a $1.9 million surplus, and urged its leaders to lease new fleet vehicles rather than buy them as a way to save money after the budget cut.

Richmond Chief Administration Officer Lincoln Saunders, a member of the ambulance authority's board of directors, said Tuesday that both 911 and non-emergency responses and transports have declined in the past two years. He also said that annual personnel expenditures have come under budget by about $1 million to $3 million each year since 2018.

Saunders said that and other budget projections and assumptions raise questions about whether the ambulance authority is seeking money for personnel alone.

Decker in an interview after the meeting said some of the additional funding is needed for capital expenses and equipment, but underscored the need to improve pay to retain and attract staff, particularly as the city is preparing to give wage increases of at least 10% for all sworn police officers and firefighters and 5% for all other city employees.

He also noted during the meeting that the authority last year shifted to a 42-hour work week from 48 hours in order to improve staff morale.

"It's necessary to give them enough downtime to unwind from the stresses of working EMS or health care," Decker said.

He said that's helped a bit, but has created a need for more staff in order to adequately provide emergency services and the non-emergency trips that bring in more revenue.

Sabrina Joy-Hogg, the city's deputy administrative director for finance and administration, said in Tuesday's meeting that the ambulance authority should try to "maximize" its revenues before seeking additional funding from the city.

"I would say this to any non-departmental agency," she said. "City subsidies should not be seen as the first string."

She went on to say that the city could potentially provide the funding, but that she and other administration officials remain wary of doing so because they still have outstanding questions about the authority's operations and finances.

"It's sort of like our public utilities. They are supposed to be self-sufficient. However, if there's a problem there, we'll step in. The city will back this," she said. "We need to see what's happening to understand the service model."

Councilwoman Reva Trammel, who is seeking to co-sponsor a budget amendment to add the $3.5 million for the authority, took issue with the idea of charging patients more for emergency services.

"I want to make sure that I that I'm not hearing someone say in this room, 'go and collect from the poorest of the poor.' I'll be damned if we are," she said. "How do you do that?"

Joy-Hogg said Wednesday that she does not want to the ambulance authority to squeeze indigent patients for more money.

"We want to ensure that revenues from the insured, self-pay customers, Medicaid, and Medicare are being maximized," she said. "We recognize there are formulas for each of these and now may be the appropriate time to review those formulas to make sure the RAA is using billing and collections best practices."

The Richmond City Council will meet for a work session Friday to continue budget deliberations.

In addition to the ambulance authority funding, council members are seeking dozens of additions to the proposed budget, including $1 million to help GRTC maintain zero-fare bus service next year and $6.2 million to increases pension payments for retired city employees.