City Attorney Haskell C. Brown III was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a statement released just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday by the Richmond City Council.

"Driving under the influence is a serious matter and Richmond City Council respects law enforcement," the statement says. "We trust the legal process as it moves forward."

Court records confirm that Brown was arraigned Thursday morning in district court in Richmond on charges of driving with a blood alcohol content between 0.15% and 0.20%. The legal threshold for intoxication in Virginia is 0.08%.

Brown was released on his own recognizance and has a court hearing scheduled for March 17.

The city council declined to offer further detail, citing an inability to discuss personnel matters publicly, but said that it was "awaiting additional information to determine next steps" and understood the "gravity of these charges."

Brown has worked for the city since 1999, according to the Office of the City Attorney's website. He became interim city attorney in November 2019 following the retirement of his predecessor, Allen Jackson, before taking over the position on a permanent basis in August 2022.

A native of the Richmond area, he holds a law degree from West Virginia University and a bachelor's degree in history and government from the University of Virginia.

