Richmond City Council and School Board are decided - and both include the most women in history

“We may not have had the vote totals to outright win this election, but this is a win for 8th District residents because we have the tools and coalition to educate, advocate and mobilize to get things done,” Wentz stated. “We will build. We will grow. We will make change in the district.”

Trammell finished with about 52% of the vote to Wentz’ 41%. A third candidate, Regie Ford, finished with about 7%. With Trammell’s win, each of the council incumbents who sought reelection won another four-year term.

In the 2nd District, Jordan beat Spinks for an open seat. Councilwoman Kimberly Gray has represented the district since 2017, but ran for mayor instead of reelection to the council.

Jordan and Spinks were separated by about 200 votes before Tuesday’s final results. Absentee votes lifted Jordan to victory. She received 54% of all ballots cast, to Spinks’ 45%.

In the 6th District School Board race, Harris-Muhammed won her three-way contest against Lynette Plummer and Timika Vincent. She finished with about 40%, Vincent with 36% and Plummer with 24%.

Still outstanding are returns from 975 provisional ballots. J. Kirk Showalter, Richmond’s General Registrar, said Monday she requested help from the state to process those by week’s end. Many in her office are quarantining after three employees tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Showalter said those ballots likely wouldn’t change the outcomes in any local races.