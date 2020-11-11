Richmond City Council and School Board are decided - and both include the most women in history

Final results released late Tuesday solidified outcomes of three competitive Richmond elections.
Longtime Councilwoman Reva Trammell defeated challenger Amy Wentz in the 8th District City Council race. Katherine Jordan prevailed over Tavarris Spinks in the 2nd District Council contest. And Shonda Harris-Muhammed beat two opponents to regain a seat she lost in 2016.
The results bring to a close a local campaign season unlike any before it, and crystallize the full slate of Council and School Board members who will represent their respective districts for the next four years. The nine-member council will include seven women - the most in the history of the body. Likewise, eight women will sit on the nine-member School Board, also a record.
Margins in the three undecided races were tight enough that candidates had either held off on declaring victory or conceding. Final results were delayed due to a high volume of absentee ballots. Local officials were still working to process those and report them to the Virginia Department of Elections through Tuesday.
Those results lifted Trammell, an 18-year-incumbent, above Wentz, her fiercest competition for the seat. Wentz spent a year and a half building a grassroots coalition to knock off Trammell. Though her campaign fell short, she said in a statement conceding the race that the effort would have a lasting impact for residents.
“We may not have had the vote totals to outright win this election, but this is a win for 8th District residents because we have the tools and coalition to educate, advocate and mobilize to get things done,” Wentz stated. “We will build. We will grow. We will make change in the district.”
Trammell finished with about 52% of the vote to Wentz’ 41%. A third candidate, Regie Ford, finished with about 7%. With Trammell’s win, each of the council incumbents who sought reelection won another four-year term.
In the 2nd District, Jordan beat Spinks for an open seat. Councilwoman Kimberly Gray has represented the district since 2017, but ran for mayor instead of reelection to the council.
Jordan and Spinks were separated by about 200 votes before Tuesday’s final results. Absentee votes lifted Jordan to victory. She received 54% of all ballots cast, to Spinks’ 45%.
In the 6th District School Board race, Harris-Muhammed won her three-way contest against Lynette Plummer and Timika Vincent. She finished with about 40%, Vincent with 36% and Plummer with 24%.
Still outstanding are returns from 975 provisional ballots. J. Kirk Showalter, Richmond’s General Registrar, said Monday she requested help from the state to process those by week’s end. Many in her office are quarantining after three employees tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Showalter said those ballots likely wouldn’t change the outcomes in any local races.
