Businesses, nonprofits and commercial property owners who suffered damage during the recent civil unrest can seek aid through a new city grant program.
The Richmond City Council on Monday approved the $500,000 initiative, called the businesses recovery grant program. It is targeted to local organizations and commercial property owners that incurred costly repairs stemming from demonstrations against policing and systemic racism that began in late May.
“These businesses are struggling day to day to make it, so time is of the essence,” said Kimberly Gray, the 2nd District Councilwoman and a mayoral candidate. She represents the stretch of Broad Street, Jackson Ward and the area around Virginia Commonwealth University where much of the damage was concentrated.
The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis ignited protests in Richmond in late May. Hundreds took to the streets in demonstrations that gave way to instances of property damage and looting.
Some among the throngs broke windows and set fire to vehicles and buildings. Spray paint coated downtown structures. The damage led the vast majority of businesses on the strip to board up.
The city grants will go to approved applicants to cover repair costs supported by documentation. The maximum grant is $10,000.
Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration proposed the program and recommended its approval.
“Though many protests have been peaceful, sporadic nights of severe property damage have hurt our small business community,” Stoney stated in a release Monday. “These grants will help those establishments get back on their feet and send a message to the owners and employees of those businesses that they’re heard, they’re valued and we’re in this together.”
The council approved the program on a 7-2 vote. Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, 6th District, and Councilman Michael Jones, 9th District, voted against it.
Robertson said the aid for downtown businesses was larger than past initiatives and appeared to come with fewer strings attached. Richmond has historically used such aid to help small businesses in neighborhoods with ailing retail corridors, she said.
“Where is the equity in this strategy?” Robertson said.
In a tweet before the meeting, Jones said the council needed to focus on helping families, not businesses.
“We have provided enough help to local businesses,” Jones tweeted. “We must help the families that are struggling to pay rent and buy food. I just helped hand out food to Richmonders who are struggling. I am empathetic to the business owners, I am. But enough is enough.”
Leonard Sledge, the city’s director of Economic Development, said the money came by way of repaid loans and interest, as well as unspent money in the city’s Commercial Area Revitalization Effort program, also known as CARE.
The money is separate from federal aid dispersed to Richmond and other localities through the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief.
The city will begin accepting applications for the program on Aug. 13.
Protests? Civil Unrest? Why does the RT-D jump through hoops to avoid using the “R” word?
