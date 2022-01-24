Richmond City Council approves plans for second casino referendum; Stoney proposes real estate tax cut if measure passes

In pitching the project last year, many supporters noted that it would be the only Black-owned casino in the country. In an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch last month, Stoney said the rejection made some of the city’s Black residents feel unloved.

Under the legislation passed on Monday, the city would again partner with national media conglomerate Urban One and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the owner and operator of Rosie’s gaming emporiums and Colonial Downs racetrack, to deliver a casino resort with 250 hotel rooms and a 3,000-seat concert venue. The development would still be located on property owned by Philip Morris USA near the intersection of Commerce Road and Walmsley Boulevard.

As advertised ahead of last year’s vote, the city would not provide any tax breaks or other incentives for the project.

Alfred Liggins, the CEO of Urban One, also spoke during Monday’s public hearing, saying that many voters last year had told him that they were unaware about how the project would benefit the entire city, citing agreements that were made to provide $16 million for Richmond public schools and charitable organizations.