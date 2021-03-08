Richmond City Council approves zoning changes to smooth path for new homeless shelters

“There are new folks moving in, and the homes are being handled in a manner to bring the neighborhoods back,” Freeman said. “If this kind of facility is allowed in this neighborhood, it will do no more than turn around what we are trying to establish as neighbors.”

Freeman’s council representative, Ann-Frances Lambert, said the changes would help meet a growing need in the city. The Richmond region registered its largest single-year spike in homelessness this year. Between January 2020 and 2021, the number of people experiencing homelessness rose from 549 to 838, according to figures gathered during a census conducted by the region’s network of homeless service providers.

Lambert rebuffed speakers who said the changes had not been sufficiently scrutinized, saying they aligned with the Richmond 300 Master Plan and a strategic plan to end homelessness approved by the council last year.

“I believe this paper will erase some of the zoning restrictions that restrict us from providing more housing options for vulnerable populations,” Lambert said. “We have studied and studied and studied this issue. Now is the time to act.”