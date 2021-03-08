Richmond City Council approves zoning changes to smooth path for new homeless shelters

NIMBYism is on notice.
The Richmond City Council on Monday unanimously approved zoning changes that will make it easier to open new emergency housing in the city. The council members said the shift is crucial to ensure efforts to aid the region’s most vulnerable residents aren’t scuttled by the “not-in-my-backyard” mentality that has hamstrung past attempts to open new homeless shelters.
The changes, proposed by Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration, will permit by-right construction and operation of new homeless shelters, transitional and supportive housing in a slew of residential and business zoning districts.
In the past, such projects required conditional permits and council approval. Securing this has meant more public scrutiny and often pushback from adjacent property owners and civic associations.
“This is also a part of our effort to bring more dignity and compassion to services that we provide in this city, and to say, ‘Yes, please in my backyard because you’re a human and you’re a neighbor, too,’” said Stephanie Lynch, the 5th District councilwoman.
Vehement opposition sank a proposed Manchester shelter in 2018. Likewise, an outcry from business and property owners contributed to a North Side shelter dramatically scaling its capacity in order to secure the council’s approval last year.
The changes affect zoning districts across the city, including R-73 multifamily residential districts, RO-2 residential-office districts, M-1 light industrial districts, B-1 neighborhood business districts, B-2 community business districts, B-3 general business districts, B-4 central business districts, OS office-service districts and institutional districts.
Certain rules for operators still apply. A property proposed for an emergency shelter would have to be within half a mile of a bus stop and more than a quarter-mile from another facility serving that purpose. In addition to securing a certificate of zoning compliance from the city, its operators would have to submit a management plan to the city detailing how the facility would run.
The council approved the 88-page ordinance, which the Planning Commission previously endorsed, on its consent agenda, with a bloc of other items deemed noncontroversial.
Three people spoke during a public comment period about the changes. Two asked the council to delay a final vote on the changes, saying property owners and civic associations had not had adequate time to weigh in. The other opposed the ordinance.
Arthur Freeman, a third-generation North Side homeowner, said he objected to the zoning changes because he believes they will hurt the neighborhood’s revitalization by decreasing property values and existing residents’ sense of safety.
“There are new folks moving in, and the homes are being handled in a manner to bring the neighborhoods back,” Freeman said. “If this kind of facility is allowed in this neighborhood, it will do no more than turn around what we are trying to establish as neighbors.”
Freeman’s council representative, Ann-Frances Lambert, said the changes would help meet a growing need in the city. The Richmond region registered its largest single-year spike in homelessness this year. Between January 2020 and 2021, the number of people experiencing homelessness rose from 549 to 838, according to figures gathered during a census conducted by the region’s network of homeless service providers.
Lambert rebuffed speakers who said the changes had not been sufficiently scrutinized, saying they aligned with the Richmond 300 Master Plan and a strategic plan to end homelessness approved by the council last year.
“I believe this paper will erase some of the zoning restrictions that restrict us from providing more housing options for vulnerable populations,” Lambert said. “We have studied and studied and studied this issue. Now is the time to act.”
