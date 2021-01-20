Richmond City Council chief of staff leaves, city planning director resigns after nearly a decade on the job

Brown previously served as interim chief of staff before Anderson was hired in 2019. She recently transferred from the deputy chief of staff position to a job in Mayor Levar Stoney's administration.

Council member Michael Jones (9th District) said he understands why Anderson felt frustrated, but does not think the resignation reflects poorly on the council.

"It’s too easy to try and focus on the perceived dysfunction of council rather than where council needs to go and how we can do a better job of representing the citizens of Richmond," said Jones, who has announced plans to challenge Del. Betsy Carr (D-Richmond) for the 69th House seat. "That's my focus."

Kristen Larson, who represents the 4th District on the council, said she was disappointed to hear Anderson criticize the council weeks after leaving.

"I personally never heard from him about these complaints," she said. "I think council has a promising path forward ... looking at all the folks who work for us and making sure they’re being utilized to the best of their abilities."

The City Council chief of staff is responsible for overseeing employees that work directly for the council and its members, conducting research, communicating with constituents and reviewing board papers on their behalf.