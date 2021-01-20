Richmond City Council chief of staff leaves, city planning director resigns after nearly a decade on the job

With several top-level positions in Richmond City Hall currently held by interim officials, the city's director of planning and chief of staff to the City Council have resigned.
Mark Olinger, director of the city's Department of Planning and Development Review, resigned last week. City Council Chief of Staff Lawrence Anderson, who was came to work for the city in November 2019, resigned earlier this month.
Anderson, who left to work for the city of Baltimore, said Tuesday that working for the council no longer felt productive.
"When you have nine individual members with their own agendas … it makes it difficult to move forward as a cohesive legislative body," he said.
Olinger, who had been with the city for nearly a decade, could not be reached for comment this week. City officials have declined to discuss the circumstances of his departure.
Kevin Vonck, who has been with the city since August, will serve as acting director of the city department. City spokesman Jim Nolan said Vonck will make $125,000 annually in his new role. Olinger before resigning made $142,867.
The City Council earlier this month appointed former deputy chief of staff Meghan Brown as its interim chief through the end of the month or until another interim chief is selected.
Brown previously served as interim chief of staff before Anderson was hired in 2019. She recently transferred from the deputy chief of staff position to a job in Mayor Levar Stoney's administration.
Council member Michael Jones (9th District) said he understands why Anderson felt frustrated, but does not think the resignation reflects poorly on the council.
"It’s too easy to try and focus on the perceived dysfunction of council rather than where council needs to go and how we can do a better job of representing the citizens of Richmond," said Jones, who has announced plans to challenge Del. Betsy Carr (D-Richmond) for the 69th House seat. "That's my focus."
Kristen Larson, who represents the 4th District on the council, said she was disappointed to hear Anderson criticize the council weeks after leaving.
"I personally never heard from him about these complaints," she said. "I think council has a promising path forward ... looking at all the folks who work for us and making sure they’re being utilized to the best of their abilities."
The City Council chief of staff is responsible for overseeing employees that work directly for the council and its members, conducting research, communicating with constituents and reviewing board papers on their behalf.
The mayor, whose administration oversees the daily operations of the city government, has his own chief of staff as well.
Stoney recently appointed his chief of staff, Lincoln Saunders, as acting chief administrative officer after interim CAO Lenora Reid was sidelined by an unspecified "medical event" late last year.
Reid replaced former CAO Selena Cuffee Glen after Stoney fired her in the wake of a nepotism scandal.
The city's Department of Planning and Development Review is part of the mayor's administration.
Olinger came to Richmond from Madison, Wis., where he served as planning director there for 12 years. He was hired by former Richmond Mayor Dwight C. Jones, who lauded Olinger's background in fostering inclusive urban neighborhoods when announcing his position in Aug. 2011.
Over the last three years, Olinger oversaw the creation of the Richmond 300 master plan, a 256-page document intended to guide the city's growth and land development over the next two decades.
The Richmond City Council unanimously approved the plan last month, but several members took issue with parts of it, saying it did not provide enough solutions for the city's lack of affordable housing and development in low-income areas.
The planning department also was recently seeking Council approval for a series of zoning changes in the West Broad Street corridor near the Science Museum of Virginia. The proposed changes aligned with a transit-oriented development plan associated with the GRTC Pulse bus rapid transit line.
The Council agreed to the zoning changes in principal three years ago, but residents in the area raised objections throughout last year, fearing the potential development of buildings that could rise more than 20 stories.
Some residents said they felt the planning department was dismissive of their concerns. After a series of continuations by the City Council, Mayor Levar Stoney's administration withdrew the zoning proposals last month.
In a press conference Wednesday, Stoney declined to say whether he sought the planning director's resignation.
Amid the leadership changes this month, the council also is preparing to search for a new lawyer to succeed former City Attorney Allen Jackson.
The council in 2019 appointed one of his deputy attorneys, Haskell Brown, to temporarily fill the position.
(804) 649-6178