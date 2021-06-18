Richmond City Council committee advances plans for accessible ramp at Huguenot Flatwater

A City Council committee on Thursday advanced plans to pay for a ramp at Huguenot Flatwater park that would be more accessible to people who use wheelchairs than the current infrastructure.
The project, a universal access ramp, would rid the need of an elevator or pulley system that is currently necessary to enter the water, which can be challenging to navigate for those with physical disabilities.
The current ramp rests at a steep 45-degree angle, said Matthew Rosenberg, president of the James River Outdoor Coalition, which has been working to replace the ramp since 2017 and raised $145,000 for the project.
Currently, the only river access point that is in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act is at Reedy Creek, which is mainly used for entry into the whitewater section, according to the coalition’s website.
The proposed access ramp, which will connect the James River’s 4 upper miles, will serve as the coalition’s second step to connect all 7 miles of the James in the James River Park System with access points that are ADA compliant.
The coalition’s grant would fund the construction project alongside $305,956 available through the city.
If the City Council adopts the resolution recommended for adoption by the Finance and Economic Development Committee, the mayor and Council will have to amend the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
“This project is really exciting because it’s [going to] make our parks more accessible, more inclusive where folks who have a disability will be able to access the water,” 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Larson, who was the ordinance patron, said during the meeting.
Construction is planned to begin in September and will likely take months to complete.
“I do want to give a huge shoutout to JROC,” Larson said. “They’re actually kind of a small but mighty organization so it’s pretty incredible that they’re giving this amount of money to this program.”
Rosenberg said the construction will take place during a “Goldilocks zone,” meaning before the weather turns for winter and after the majority of summer activities end.
“Expanding river access and granting access to all is part of our mission, and allowing for responsible use of the park by everybody who wants to use it is great for everybody,” Rosenberg said.
Ninth District Councilman Michael Jones said it was “wonderful” that the coalition was able to raise the sum, especially during the pandemic.
“I want to continue to challenge us as a council and administration to see how we can continue to lift up our one natural resource, the river, and then make it accessible and inclusive to everybody,” Jones said.
(804) 649-6819