Richmond City council committee forwards resolution to declare racism public health crisis in city

A city council committee forwarded a resolution Thursday to declare racism a public health crisis in Richmond.
“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done in this area,” City Council Vice President Ellen Robertson, the lead patron of the resolution, said in Thursday’s meeting, “to go deeper in looking at what kinds of things we want to achieve to make sure that this paper has value.”
More than 200 cities and counties across the country have declared racism a public health crisis, according to the American Public Health Association. Katherine Jordan of Richmond’s 2nd District said she is ready for Richmond to follow these other cities.
“I was just honored to put my name on this,” Jordan said. “I’m ready to see Richmond move in this direction.”
Advocates in the state pushed for legislation at the beginning of the year to declare racism a public health crisis in the Commonwealth, and Virginia’s General Assembly passed a resolution supporting this declaration in February.
The resolution was introduced in a June 28 City Council meeting. The Education and Human Services Standing Committee forwarded the resolution to a July 26 Council meeting with a recommendation for approval.
***
The committee Thursday also heard updates from the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, including the Creighton Court redevelopment projects. The relocation process for families will begin soon, and demolition and construction will take place during 2022 and are slated to finish in 2023.
Families are receiving education assistance on renting and budgeting, among other subjects, and one-on-one assessments from the RRHA for their options moving forward.
The RRHA also discussed its efforts to help families and residents facing eviction — Virginia’s eviction protections ended June 30. Funding is still available for rent relief, but the funding may be declining and not replenished, a RRHA member said Thursday.
“We want to be careful how we approach this knowing that this has been a difficult time,” General Counsel of RRHA Ben Titter said Thursday. “Our plan as it stands right now does involve offering residents repayment agreements ... we do want to try to provide additional resources and address underlying problems.”
Jordan has said the Council has been receiving a lot of questions about evictions, and members of the council asked for detailed service report from the RRHA — Jordan suggested a monthly report on evictions to be more helpful and preventative for residents.
“I think as a city when we weigh the cost of evicting someone versus trying to provide temporary or emergency housing, there’s no question what the cost is,” Jordan said. “These are our residents. It’s not just about the money, It’s about their welfare.”
(804) 649-6819