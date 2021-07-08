Richmond City council committee forwards resolution to declare racism public health crisis in city

A city council committee forwarded a resolution Thursday to declare racism a public health crisis in Richmond.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done in this area,” City Council Vice President Ellen Robertson, the lead patron of the resolution, said in Thursday’s meeting, “to go deeper in looking at what kinds of things we want to achieve to make sure that this paper has value.”

More than 200 cities and counties across the country have declared racism a public health crisis, according to the American Public Health Association. Katherine Jordan of Richmond’s 2nd District said she is ready for Richmond to follow these other cities.

“I was just honored to put my name on this,” Jordan said. “I’m ready to see Richmond move in this direction.”

Advocates in the state pushed for legislation at the beginning of the year to declare racism a public health crisis in the Commonwealth, and Virginia’s General Assembly passed a resolution supporting this declaration in February.

The resolution was introduced in a June 28 City Council meeting. The Education and Human Services Standing Committee forwarded the resolution to a July 26 Council meeting with a recommendation for approval.

***