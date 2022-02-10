Richmond City Council committee punts on Wythe funding ordinance, further delaying action on rebuild

A Richmond City Council committee on Thursday pushed off discussing whether to endorse a $7.3 million budget transfer for the school division to begin design work on a new George Wythe High School.

The decision delays action on the matter four months after Mayor Levar Stoney introduced the funding resolution despite his skepticism of the School Board's plans to rebuild the aging school for up to 1,600 students instead of 2,000, as originally envisioned by his administration.

Officials on both sides of the spat say a new school is urgently needed, as the building - more than 60 years old in a majority Black and Hispanic community in the city's Southside - is deteriorating. But the argument over size and other matters continues to push back the rebuild timeline.

Members of the council's Education and Human Services Standing Committee said there are tentative plans for a joint council and School Board meeting to discuss the funding ordinance.

"The council is interested in taking action on this paper as quickly as we can. But ... there still remain a lot of questions that need to be answered," said Councilwoman Ellen Robertson.

The quarrel over control of school construction began last April, when a narrow five-member majority on the School Board passed a resolution wresting authority from the mayor's administration. The officials who supported the move cited concerns about the cost of recent school building projects and the involvement of construction companies that have donated to Stoney's political campaigns.

The mayor and city administrators have denied wrongdoing, saying that their procurement practices are above board and intended to expedite construction. Although their opponents have alleged that they are now gumming up the process, Stoney and other officials say a new Wythe is likely to be overcrowded if it opens with only enough space for 1,600 students.

School Board member Jonathan Young, who is advocating for a smaller building for George Wythe, called the ongoing delay "outrageous."

"The only thing in the way is a few members of council," he said. "It's really unfortunate, especially after some of those same people were so demonstrative" in pushing for a new school to be built as soon as possible.

Although some Wythe families and supporters have asked that the School Board consider capacity for 1,800 students, Young said he is not interested in a compromise, alleging that it would drive up the costs for the school and take away money for a new Woodville Elementary School in the city's East End.