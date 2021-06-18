Richmond City Council Council committee advances plans for accessible ramp at Huguenot Flatwater

"This project is really exciting because it’s [going to] make our parks more accessible, more inclusive where folks who have a disability will be able to access the water," Fourth district councilwoman Kristen Larson, who was the ordinance patron, said during the meeting.

Construction is planned to begin in September and will likely take multiple months to complete.

"I do want to give a huge shoutout to JROC," Larson said. "They're actually kind of a small but mighty organization so it's pretty incredible that they're giving this amount of money to this program."

Rosenberg said the construction will take place during a "Goldilocks zone," before the weather turns for winter and after the majority of summer activities are over.

"Expanding river access and granting access to all is part of our mission, and allowing for responsible use of the park by everybody who wants to use it is great for everybody," Rosenberg said.

Ninth District Councilman Michael Jones said it was "wonderful" that the coalition was able to raise the sum, especially during the pandemic.

"I want to continue to challenge us as a council and administration to see how we can continue to lift up our one natural resource, the river, and then make it accessible and inclusive to everybody," Jones said.