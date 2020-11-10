Richmond City Council delays appointments to establish Civilian Review Board for police misconduct

Councilwoman Stepahnie Lynch noted that legislation recently signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam prohibits active law enforcement officers or their family members from serving on civilian review boards. Gray argued that the law, which doesn’t go into effective until July 1, 2021, would not apply in this case because the task force would be a precursor to whatever is ultimately established.

Lynch, who represents the 5th District, disagreed.

"It speaks to wishes of stakeholders involved," she said of the restriction in the state law. "The reason is that... we have impacted members of the community who have both lived experience and policy experience in dealing with police misconduct."

"I think it's going to be hard to have the same candid and open conversations with certain perspectives in the room as appointed members," she added. "That doesn't mean ... they can't be consulted."

Dixon was surprised to hear his nomination had caused any controversy saying, in a phone call Tuesday, that he was "very open to police reform" and "in favor of decriminalizing the Black community."

