The Richmond City Council is poised to take a step toward establishing a civilian review board, a key police reform that protesters have demanded during recent civil unrest.
The council’s Governmental Operations Standing Committee on Thursday endorsed creating a new task force to lead the effort, which activists believe is critical to holding police accountable to the communities they serve. The task force would be charged with laying the groundwork for an oversight body that could investigate complaints and other incidents involving the Richmond Police Department.
Creating a civilian review board “is not going to be an overnight process,” said Michael Jones, the 9th District representative. “We only have one time to get it right the first time.”
Jones and Stephanie Lynch, the 5th District Councilwoman, have proposed a package of policing reforms in the wake of protests against police brutality and systemic racism that began in late May.
Five council members are co-patroning the task force measure, enough to guarantee its passage next week alongside another demand protesters made of city leaders: creating a new protocol for police to follow when responding to a person experiencing a mental health crisis.
Activists have called for the two initiatives since a Richmond Police officer shot and killed Marcus-David Peters, a Black school teacher, in May 2018. It wasn’t until the recent civil unrest, however, that the initiatives won across-the-board support from city officials.
New Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said earlier this month that he, too, supported having a civilian review board that oversees his department.
Advocates for the board believe it must be independent of the police department, meaning it should not include police representation. They also have demanded the Council grant it subpoena power to conduct investigations into citizen complaints against officers.
If created, the nine-member task force would work with Council staff to research how other civilian review boards around the country function. The ordinance requires the task force to make recommendations to the Council by March 2021. That would be at the outset of the council’s budget deliberations for the next fiscal year.
Eli Coston, of the Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project, said studying models of police oversight from around the country before establishing a local board is critical. So, too, is listening to feedback from Black and Latino residents.
Said Coston: “We think effective civilian oversight is one of the keys to reducing racial disparities [in policing] and the trauma that’s being inflicted on many members of our communities, particularly our Black and brown communities.”
The council panel received 41 letters of support for the ordinance, according to the city clerk’s office. Seven people spoke in support of it during an electronic public hearing Thursday.
The ordinance is scheduled for a vote when the full council meets next Monday.
