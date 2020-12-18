Richmond City Council panel endorses dedicated funding for Affordable Housing Trust Fund

Stoney introduced the ordinance for a dedicated funding source in late September when he unveiled his administration’s housing plan. It set a goal of bringing 10,000 new affordable homes to the city by 2030. To do it, the ordinance would lockbox new tax revenue from properties with expiring real estate tax abatements. It would generate $2 million to start, and rise to a projected $10 million annually by 2025.

The council has already indicated it wants to see at least that much in the trust fund as soon as next year. In the fall, it approved a resolution requesting Stoney direct $10 million to the trust fund in his next budget proposal, which he must submit to the council in the spring. In the current fiscal year, the council approved $2.9 million for it.

Advocates have long said the scope of the problem merits more resources.

“It’s as if we’re using a garden hose to put out a house fire,” said Marty Wegbreit, director of litigation for the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society and a member of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Oversight Board. “Worse than that, we’re not even sure the water supply will remain constant. We have to do better.”