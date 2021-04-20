Richmond City Council panel endorses plan to offload 77 city-owned properties

Dozens of city-owned properties could eventually change hands under a plan Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration is advancing that a Richmond City Council panel endorsed Tuesday.

The council’s Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee recommended the full council adopt the city’s “biennial real estate strategies” plan when it meets next week.

It covers 77 properties, ranging from single-family residential lots to swaths spanning several acres where large mixed-use projects could rise. Last fall, the Stoney administration proposed earmarking a majority of the small and mid-sized properties for organizations that specialize in affordable housing development.

“I think it’s a well-thought-out plan … that gives us the opportunity for increased development in the city of Richmond,” said Council Vice President Ellen Robertson, the 6th District representative who is carrying the council resolution in support of it.

Under the non-binding plan, as many as 36 of the properties totaling about 18 acres would go to the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, a nonprofit, for new construction of affordable homes. About half of those properties are in Robertson’s council district, where property values and sales prices are climbing.