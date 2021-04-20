Richmond City Council panel endorses plan to offload 77 city-owned properties

Dozens of city-owned properties could eventually change hands under a plan Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration is advancing that a Richmond City Council panel endorsed Tuesday.
The council’s Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee recommended the full council adopt the city’s “biennial real estate strategies” plan when it meets next week.
It covers 77 properties, ranging from single-family residential lots to swaths spanning several acres where large mixed-use projects could rise. Last fall, the Stoney administration proposed earmarking a majority of the small and mid-sized properties for organizations that specialize in affordable housing development.
“I think it’s a well-thought-out plan … that gives us the opportunity for increased development in the city of Richmond,” said Council Vice President Ellen Robertson, the 6th District representative who is carrying the council resolution in support of it.
Under the non-binding plan, as many as 36 of the properties totaling about 18 acres would go to the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, a nonprofit, for new construction of affordable homes. About half of those properties are in Robertson’s council district, where property values and sales prices are climbing.
Sharon Ebert, the city’s deputy chief administrative officer for planning and economic development, said a forthcoming ordinance would lay out a development agreement with the land trust, and stipulate sale prices of $1 or for each property. The council must sign off on the terms of any land deal before property changes hands.
Another 24 properties that comprise 11 mid-sized sites covering about 45 acres, will be the subject of solicitation processes for affordable apartment complexes with some mixed-use , Ebert said. Those deals would also require separate council approvals.
One such site — the former Oak Grove Elementary School in South Richmond — will “probably be the first RFP we issue,” Ebert said, though she did not share with the committee when that would take place.
“We want to make sure everything we do includes community engagement and we understand the needs and desires of the community,” Ebert said of the former school site.
Lastly, the plan recommends disposition of six sites totaling roughly 84 acres where major redevelopment could take place. Among those are the shuttered Richmond Coliseum, the city-owned land on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and the Fulton Gasworks Site. Each of those sites will be the subject of a request for proposals and a small area plan before any development takes place, Ebert said.
The full council is scheduled to weigh the plan when it meets next Monday.
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson