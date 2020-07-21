A South Richmond street will remain named for Confederate leader Jefferson Davis – for now.
A Richmond City Council panel on Tuesday recommended the council defer a vote on a measure to rename the street until September, potentially heading off a vote from the full body on the matter that was scheduled to take place next week.
Members of the council's Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee said they wanted more input from residents before settling on “Richmond Highway” as the road’s new name, heeding calls from several speakers who addressed the panel.
“I know that will delay this process some, but I do agree that giving the public an opportunity to weigh in on this is important,” said Ellen Robertson, the 6th District Councilwoman who chairs the committee.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy led the effort to name the street for Davis in 1913, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Richmond’s is one of dozens of highways and roads named for the president of the Confederacy.
In early June, the Jefferson Davis Neighborhood Civic Association sent a letter to the longtime representative of the strip, Reva Trammell, asking for “a name that’s more suitable to the culture we currently live in.”
Trammell, facing political pressure from the civic association and a political opponent, put forward a measure last month that would designate the road Richmond Highway. Alexandria renamed a stretch of the road to Richmond Highway in 2018.
New signs for the street would cost about $40,000, according to the city’s Department of Public Works.
A statue depicting Davis on Monument Avenue was defaced and ultimately pulled down by protesters last month amid demonstrations against policing and racism. Mayor Levar Stoney directed the removal of the city’s remaining Confederate statues this month, calling them a threat to public safety. His decision spurred an ongoing legal challenge.
Beyond the statues, the council is reexamining other Confederate symbols. It backed a plan to rename the Robert E. Lee Bridge last month.
Unless the full council overrides the committee’s recommendation at a meeting next week, the measure to rename the street will be back before the committee at it next scheduled meeting on Sept. 22.
