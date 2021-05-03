Richmond City Council reaches consensus on changes to employee pay, civilian review board funding

A collective of city police officers and firefighters also lobbied for an overhaul of the city's pay scale system for public safety officials. Council members have agreed to allocate funding to study the plan, though several members said more urgency is needed.

"We've got to stop saying 'a study, a study, a study.'" said Councilwoman Reva Trammell. "What kind of situation are we're going to be in? We're the ones that are going to catch the blame. ... We're the ones that are supposed to adopt this budget."

The city is still planning to freeze funding for 600 of the 3,700 positions in the general fund. In order to make up for projected tax revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration is planning to leave those positions vacant through next year.

With limited funding available, the council agreed to give the city's Civilian Review Board Task Force only $200,000 of the $600,000 it recently requested.

Amid calls for police reform and more accountability last summer, the council approved the creation of the task force in hopes of establishing a civilian panel that can investigate alleged police misconduct.