Richmond City Council set to kill rank-choice voting proposal for 2024 election

The city of Richmond will not hold elections for City Council by rank-choice voting in 2024 after the governing body voted 6-3 against the idea Tuesday evening.

Though supporters said it would improve democratic representation and good governance, 6th District Councilwoman Ellen Robertson said it appeared to be an issue divided by race, noting that all those who spoke in favor of it in the public hearing Tuesday are white.

"We got some real work to do in the city. We don’t need another tool that divides us," she said, speaking from the dais before the vote. "You saw who spoke in support of it. It's white and black."

Ninth District Councilman Michael Jones made the motion to strike the legislation from the council's agenda, effectively killing the ordinance. Council members Kristen Nye, Stephanie Lynch and Katherine Jordan, the chief sponsor of the bill, voted against the motion.

The council debate highlighted distrust and political divisions that remain generations after the city adopted its modern district system in the 1970s after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the city had annexed parts of Chesterfield County to weaken the Black community's voting power in the city.

Richmond's Black population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, fell below 50% for the first time in a half-century over the past decade. Robertson said the decline has led to a fear that any changes to the election system could weaken the community's political power.

"Our city's been gentrified," she said.

Jordan said she recognizes that the city has "an exceptionally shameful history" when it comes to voter suppression, but thinks that rank-choice voting would be impactful in helping build broader consensus for elected candidates.

In ranked-choice voting, voters rank candidates from their most favorite to least favorite. The candidate who gets 50% or more of first-choice vote wins outright. If that doesn’t occur, counting continues with the lowest-finishing candidate cut. That candidate’s supporters then have their votes transferred to the person they selected as their second choice.

That process — informally called an “instant runoff” — continues until a candidate wins a majority.

The Richmond ordinance is intended to be a pilot after the General Assembly in 2020 passed legislation to let localities use the voting method for local elections. The proposed city ordinance would not change how the city elects school board or mayoral candidates, as the state law is limited to only local governing boards.

The cities of Fredericksburg, Charlottesville and Arlington are considering a move to rank-choice voting as well. Supporters, however, said that Richmond had been the closest to adopting it until Tuesday night.

The six people who volunteered to speak on the bill were evenly divided on the proposal.

Jane Newell, president of the League of Women Voters of the Richmond Metro area, noted that the first indigenous women chosen to represent Alaska in Congress was elected through a ranked-choice election last week.

"Does rank-choice voting dilute voting power? No," she said. "It trusts voters by allowing them" to rank their second- or third-favorite candidate.

J.J. Minor, the president of the Richmond branch of the NAACP, said the group voted unanimously against the proposal this spring. He said other voters he's talked with recently told him that they don't understand the concept or why it is needed.

"I don't think Richmond is ready for it," he said. "Why are we trying to fix something that isn't broken?"

Virginia Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, the main sponsor of the state rank-choice voting bill, spoke in favor of the bill as well and answered questions from council members during the meeting.

In an interview after the vote, she said she respected the council's decision, but said she still thinks that rank-choice voting is a good idea and one that can lead to more diverse representation in elected office.

"The track record we've seen from other communities is that rank-choice voting increases diversity and representation," she said. "But that message takes time to learn and absorb."

In other business Tuesday, the City Council voted to relocate two polling precincts ahead of elections this fall.

In the city's 2nd District, the polling place at the Arthur Ashe Center will now be located at the Bon Secours Training Center at 2401 W. Leigh St. Across the James River in the 4th District, the precinct at the shuttered Thompson Middle School will move next door to Huguenot High School at 7945 Forest Hill Avenue.

Officials said that they expect to send notice of the precinct changes to all voters there in the coming weeks.