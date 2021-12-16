Richmond City Council to vote on redistricting timeline, criteria Tuesday

Each district needs about 25,000 residents to make them equal. Hebert has said that the 2nd and 6th districts are over that number by more than 5%, while the 3rd District falls short by 12%, meaning that all three need to be adjusted to fall within an acceptable deviation from the ideal head count.

Hebert and city officials started publicly discussing the redistricting timeline and criteria in an informal meeting in October.

When the process came up again in a council discussion last week, the Richmond Democratic Committee and leaders with the Richmond Crusade for Voters, a civil rights advocacy group, said they were alarmed to learn that the council had planned to expedite approval of redistricting criteria and the timeline this past Monday.

In interviews and statements, both groups said they wanted to see more transparency in the process.

The council on Friday announced that it would not expedite the legislation, choosing to instead follow a normal vetting process, starting with a subcommittee meeting on Wednesday, followed by a special council meeting to adopt the legislation next Tuesday.