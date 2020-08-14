Richmond City Council to weigh new gun ban in public right-of-way during events in city

The ordinance the council will consider Thursday would prohibit guns in “any public street, road, alley, sidewalk, public right-of-way or any open public space when it is being used by, or is adjacent to, an event that requires a city permit,” according to the ordinance. It would not apply to police, security guards working for the city, or military personnel carrying out official duties if approved.

Permits are required when an event closes a city street or disrupts normal traffic flow.

Richmond Police could not immediately provide a figure for the number of events it issued permits to last year. However, the measure’s language would likely cover dozens of events that would take place in a typical year, likes festivals, parades and marches.

If in place this summer, the ordinance would have prohibited anyone from having a gun at, or around, Black Lives Matter marches that brought hundreds downtown.

“In a public space at events, I just don’t think weapons belong there,” said Stephanie Lynch, the 5th District Councilwoman, who supports the measure. “It just doesn’t set a good tone.”

Others on the council said they first want to hear feedback on the proposal before taking a position.