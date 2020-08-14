Richmond City Council to weigh new gun ban in public right-of-way during events in city

The Richmond City Council will weigh a new measure banning guns from the public right-of-way at events held in the city that require a permit.
Mayor Levar Stoney proposed the ban this month, and the council scheduled a special meeting Thursday to consider it. The ordinance would forbid anyone from having a firearm at the site of, or next to, an ongoing event or demonstration requiring a permit.
“I believe it’s in the interest of everyone’s safety to take guns out of these spaces when neighbors, visitors and families gather,” Stoney said in a release issued shortly after the ordinance’s formal introduction last week.
The new ban would expand on restrictions Stoney proposed, and the City Council approved, last year. It prohibited guns in government buildings and city parks.
That ban arose after 12 people were killed in a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal building. It also followed the shooting death of Markiya Dickson, a 9-year-old, while she was playing in a South Richmond park.
The two events galvanized city leaders, and the ordinance passed the council even before it was enforceable under state law.
Months later, Democrats took control of both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly, passing sweeping new gun control laws that, among other things, granted localities more latitude to regulate where guns are carried. Richmond’s ban on guns in parks and government buildings took effect as the tighter state laws did.
The ordinance the council will consider Thursday would prohibit guns in “any public street, road, alley, sidewalk, public right-of-way or any open public space when it is being used by, or is adjacent to, an event that requires a city permit,” according to the ordinance. It would not apply to police, security guards working for the city, or military personnel carrying out official duties if approved.
Permits are required when an event closes a city street or disrupts normal traffic flow.
Richmond Police could not immediately provide a figure for the number of events it issued permits to last year. However, the measure’s language would likely cover dozens of events that would take place in a typical year, likes festivals, parades and marches.
If in place this summer, the ordinance would have prohibited anyone from having a gun at, or around, Black Lives Matter marches that brought hundreds downtown.
“In a public space at events, I just don’t think weapons belong there,” said Stephanie Lynch, the 5th District Councilwoman, who supports the measure. “It just doesn’t set a good tone.”
Others on the council said they first want to hear feedback on the proposal before taking a position.
“I’m trying to figure out what the end goal is, how it will help our city and I’d like to hear from more constituents,” said Kristen Larson, the 4th District representative.
Anyone interested in addressing the measure during a public hearing must sign up with the City Clerk’s Office in advance of the meeting.
The council is scheduled to meet electronically Thursday at 1 p.m.
