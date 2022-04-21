Richmond City Health District opens applications for community advisory committee focused on health disparities

The Richmond City Health District opened applications on Thursday for a community advisory committee whose members would help shape how the local health department tackles health disparities.

If chosen, participants would be compensated up to $600 per year.

The committee is part of the Health Equity Fund established by the Richmond City Council last October with the help of $5 million in federal relief money, which will go toward investing in community programs for the next two years.

In a media briefing on Thursday, Richmond health officials stressed that they’re looking for people with personal or professional experience in the role that racism, poverty, access to health care, education and more can play into a population’s health outcomes.

Hannah Quigley, a food access specialist with Richmond and Henrico’s health department who is helping lead the effort, said that could include “having a severe COVID-19 illness in the family, difficulties affording food for your household, experiencing a substance use issue, or other health challenges.”

Investing in people with personal connections to a community has always been a critical part of how health departments operate, Quigley added.

“We do this with our community health workers, our tobacco cessation peer coaches, our other community members that are doing this direct work,” Quigley continued. “But I think the community advisory committee is just another way that allowed community members to set the strategy for addressing health equity in our city.”

To ensure the widest reach of applicants that reflect the city’s demographics, Richmond and Henrico’s spokesperson Cat Long said the local health district is working with its outreach team to speak with community leaders and inform residents in ZIP codes facing greater health disparities.

Throughout the pandemic, those ZIP codes were concentrated in South Richmond neighborhoods and public housing, where the majority of residents are Black or Latino.

Ideally, Long said, the health district would also have people in-house available to translate or interpret applications into English and Spanish — the second-most spoken language in the city and state.

“But we do not have those resources,” Long said.

Positions inside the Virginia Department of Health that are funded by federal dollars have specific guidelines to what the worker is permitted to do. While the Richmond health department works to hunt down more grants and showcase the importance of having a community advisory committee to other localities, the agency plans to include bilingual community members whose work focuses on non-English speakers.

“We’re doing what we can now with the resources we have to launch the Health Equity Fund and the corresponding Community Advisory Committee so we can start funding projects with a sense of urgency,” Long said. “That said, this first iteration isn’t perfect and we have room to grow.”

Committee applications are due on May 20 and selections will be announced by the end of that month. To learn more, visit vdh.virginia.gov/richmond-city/health.