Richmond committee recommends renaming Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway

A Richmond City Council committee voted Tuesday to recommend changing the name of a highly traveled South Side road that honors the former president of the Confederacy.

Reva Trammell, the 8th District councilwoman and the ordinance's chief sponsor, introduced the proposal to change the name of Jefferson Davis Highway in June, at the request of a namesake civic association in her district and the Richmond NAACP.

The groups asked for the change after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May led to almost daily racial justice protests in the city throughout the summer.

If approved by the council, the portion of the road running through the area will be renamed Richmond Highway.

The council's Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee delayed a vote on the matter twice since its introduction this summer, as a few council members agreed to solicit more public input on a new name for the road.

The committee did not discuss any alternative names Tuesday. A staff report on the ordinance did not include any information about additional outreach efforts. Trammell and the bill's other council sponsor, Councilman Chris Hilbert, did not attend the meeting.