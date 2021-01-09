Richmond community clinics essential to filling health care gaps among Black, Latino populations get vaccinated

But hesitancy has crept in among some health care workers as well, and while there’s no system yet to track the extent, Cook said it’s a persisting challenge. She’s heard some voice concerns about the unknown or say “I don’t really do vaccines.”

“You just have to address that and do the best that you can,” Cook said, adding that the Daily Planet’s team has a daily huddle about vaccine education and has already begun speaking to patients about their options. “You give people all the science that you’ve got and let them make a decision.”

The clinics have continued providing mental health services, treatment for chronic diseases, search for stable housing, screenings for pap smears and sexually transmitted infections, access to reproductive health and more — resources that have become scarce and pushed aside nationally as some health care providers shut down to limit spread.

While approaching the 15-minute mark, Avendano said they hope patients and other health care workers see people receiving the first dose as a reassurance and a commitment to ensuring communities make it through.

“This about how we care for each other,” Avendano said, as Ramesh, Planned Parenthood’s medical director, handed them a round sign that read “I got my COVID-19 vaccine!”

In three weeks, Avendano would be back to do it again.