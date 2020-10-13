Richmond Council members to keep pushing for ban on ‘nonlethal’ police weapons after resolution founders

Smith said there would also be guidance for officers to not use them if they see someone in the crowd who is sickly or pregnant, and that police and other emergency responders should be ready to render water and first aid in case of injuries.

A spokeswoman for the department said Tuesday that officials are still finalizing the policy. The department did not provide a written draft copy of the policy.

Echoing statements by other council members Monday evening, Councilwoman Kristen Larson said Tuesday that she worried the ban would apply to all kinds of non-lethal measures.

"My concern is it would lead to more violence," she said. "I think our first step should be checking with our police chief to see what policies there are -- then we can have an open, transparent discussion about it."

Councilman Chris Hilbert also said he was concerned about banning certain nonlethal weapons, but would be willing to request a study for alternative crowd control measures.

Williams, who co-chairs the use-of-force subcommittee on the mayor's task force, said she thinks the idea should be discussed further. She said the subcommittee talked about the proposed ban in a meeting Tuesday, but that some members, including Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin, remain skeptical.

"It’s something that needs to be addressed," Williams said. "We definitely need to talk about it more and get more input from the community."