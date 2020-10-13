Richmond Council members to keep pushing for ban on ‘nonlethal’ police weapons after resolution founders

Two Richmond City Council members whose push to ban law enforcement from using tear gas and other riot control equipment was blocked from consideration Monday have vowed to resurrect the measure.
The Council elected 2-7 not to let the resolution come to a vote after a Council committee recommended striking the proposal, saying police could end up defenseless or more likely to deploy deadly force when breaking up unlawful protests.
Council members Stephanie Lynch and Michael Jones were the only council members to vote against striking the bill. The pair originally proposed the resolution this summer after seeing first-hand how police used tear gas and other non-lethal weapons on protesters who were outraged by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year.
The resolution specifically called for Mayor Levar Stoney's administration to bar police from using "nonlethal" weapons and munitions that have maimed and blinded protesters in demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice around the country.
Jones and Sheba Williams, a member of a task force the mayor created this summer to consider potential police reforms, said they were disappointed that the Council did not allow for further discussion or public comment on the topic.
"They decided it wasn’t important enough to hear from the community how they feel about it," said Williams, the founder of Nolef Turns, a nonprofit that aids people leaving incarceration. "It’s disheartening."
Supporters of the ban said they want to restrict authorities to measures less likely to cause harm. Local activists and medical professionals have raised concerns about the potential damage the weapons and prolonged exposure to tear gas can cause.
Police Chief Gerald Smith and a community task force appointed by Stoney are considering reforms to police use of force, but have yet to adopt any new policies or recommendations regarding the use of non-lethal weapons.
Despite overwhelming opposition from council members who fear a ban would make police reliant on lethal weapons when they perceive danger, Jones said he wants them to consider a binding ordinance that would circumvent the mayor's office.
"We must find other ways to control crowds," he said. "We haven't forced the issue of finding a way. Is there a different way to do it? Until we encourage law enforcement to do that, they have no reason to."
In the Council's public safety committee meeting last month, Smith said a new policy under consideration would require officers to make several announcements before using tear gas or other non-lethal weapons. In one of the most high profile incidents surrounding the protests this summer, police fired tear gas on a demonstration without warning about 30 minutes before a mandatory curfew.
Smith said there would also be guidance for officers to not use them if they see someone in the crowd who is sickly or pregnant, and that police and other emergency responders should be ready to render water and first aid in case of injuries.
A spokeswoman for the department said Tuesday that officials are still finalizing the policy. The department did not provide a written draft copy of the policy.
Echoing statements by other council members Monday evening, Councilwoman Kristen Larson said Tuesday that she worried the ban would apply to all kinds of non-lethal measures.
"My concern is it would lead to more violence," she said. "I think our first step should be checking with our police chief to see what policies there are -- then we can have an open, transparent discussion about it."
Councilman Chris Hilbert also said he was concerned about banning certain nonlethal weapons, but would be willing to request a study for alternative crowd control measures.
Williams, who co-chairs the use-of-force subcommittee on the mayor's task force, said she thinks the idea should be discussed further. She said the subcommittee talked about the proposed ban in a meeting Tuesday, but that some members, including Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin, remain skeptical.
"It’s something that needs to be addressed," Williams said. "We definitely need to talk about it more and get more input from the community."
