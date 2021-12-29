Richmond councilman considering legislation to create local transportation department

As Richmond city planners continue emphasizing new transit-focused development and infrastructure projects, some officials are considering the creation of a new city transportation department.

It's unlikely that the Department of Mobility and Multimodal Transportation will be created by next month, as originally proposed in a recent four-page report by City Councilman Andreas Addison. Still, the proposal from Addison, who represents the 1st District, picked up a bit of speed this past week.

"We're seeing an increasing opportunity of conflict between the future of our city and our residents already living here," said Addison, chairman of the council's Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee. "I believe there's a need to look at ways to be responsive, ... innovative and looking to the future."

The city's Department of Public Works currently manages many transportation-related matters. Addison's plan proposes splitting up its duties, so that planning, traffic engineering, parking and public right of way management is overseen by a new department director.