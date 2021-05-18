Richmond Councilman wants to strike rules governing parking requirements for new developments; panel agrees to study

“I do believe this is worth examining,” said Kevin Vonck, acting director of the city’s planning and development review department. “I think it’s pretty clear that we’re an established city. We’re built out and our boundaries can’t expand, so we need to make the most efficient use of our land. Surface parking lots are definitely one of the most inefficient uses of that land.”

Vonck said surface parking in a development project can range from $10,000 to $20,000, so it adds a cost burden to developers who will often pass it on to whoever buys or occupies a building.

Council members Michael Jones and Ellen Robertson said they support the resolution; both expressed hope that officials will take a comprehensive look at how to manage parking throughout the city.

“I’d be more than happy to co-patron this paper, but I would also like to make sure that we’re putting provisions in place to not only minimize it but to also prepare for any adverse impact that it could have as it relates to automobiles,” Robertson said.

Jones raised a similar point.

“The question is; if you put 40 units (in a development), where are the cars going to go?” he said. “How will we manage this as a council when it comes back to us in real time?”