After what she estimated was 200 people protesting outside of her house Wednesday night, Richmond councilwoman and mayoral candidate Kim Gray said protesters have "crossed a serious line."
In an interview Thursday with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Gray said it was unacceptable for anyone to show up at her home and in people's neighborhoods toting guns and blocking off streets, adding that she isn’t the only one experiencing this “lawlessness in our community, but it goes against our constitution and our democracy.”
“I don’t live on Twitter, I don’t live in social media land. I live in the real world,” Gray said. “I have real children in my real home and it is off limits to people who want to inflict their violence and intimidation on us. I am not going to respond well to that.”
Gray released a statement Friday that said "the right to protest does not include the right to frighten children, senior citizens, or anyone" and that she saw fear in her children's eyes on Wednesday.
"When my children are unsafe, we live in a society where no child is safe," she wrote. "We cannot build the Richmond we want, and deserve, if the politics of intimidation are allowed to continue."
She added that if people wanted to call or meet with her, they could come to City Hall.
Organizers of the protest said in a press release Thursday evening that community members were there to "highlight her misrepresentation of the movement and her lack of action toward community demands."
Organizers also said, “Black feminists, disabled people, clergy members and LGBTQ+ youth” made up the protest and were within their First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly. Virginia is also an open-carry state, but as of July 1, localities can prohibit firearms on public streets, roads, sidewalks.
Richmond Police Department tweeted Friday that around 10:35 p.m., the department received calls from Gray and other Jackson Ward residents who were concerned. Police also said officers were dispatched. Gray said she was in contact with a lieutenant who was providing updates on protesters and that both her neighbors and daughter called 911 but “no blue lights showed up and no blue uniforms.”
“The group was closely monitored for any actions that would have threatened public safety and dispersed after 15 min.” police tweeted.
But Gray emphasized that this isn’t an isolated incident and that people have been stalking her house where her children sleep for several weeks.
“Two days ago, they knocked down a camera, throwing bricks at it,” Gray said. “There’s an armed person who snapped a picture of my daughter with his finger on the trigger of an AR-15 … I have a 97-year-old neighbor who has had her life shortened behind the incident last night and I’m tired.”
On the WRVA morning radio show Thursday, Gray said that councilmembers Reva Trammell and Kristen Larson reached out about the incident and council president Cynthia Newbille expressed concerns.
Gray added that Mayor Levar Stoney, Gray’s opponent in the mayoral race, has yet to ask about her safety but that Gray called him when protesters showed up at his apartment in June. Police said then that 20 people entered Stoney's lobby briefly before being removed by security but a crowd of 200 or more protesters gathered outside shouting for him to come out. A Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter said no police presence was visible at that demonstration.
Jim Nolan, spokesman for the mayor at the time said, “Entering anyone’s residence without permission is irresponsible and uncalled for, and more importantly only undermines the cause of Black Lives Matter.”
On June 25, protesters clustered around Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin's home, where 15 people were arrested by Richmond Police. Eleven were arrested for picketing, one for obstructing justice, two for assaulting a law enforcement officer and one for trespassing.
Amy Vu, a police spokeswoman said the following morning that “upon arrival, police found dozens of protesters conducting a 'sit-in,' blocking the roadway and obstructing traffic.”
She added that at 10:25 p.m., police told protesters over loudspeaker for over 20 minutes that they were illegally picketing.
The incident at Gray’s house lasted about 15 minutes but police did not intervene and there were no arrests.
Note to Library of Virginia: Keep a copy of this story for her archives when she gets elected Governess.
The Mob rules in all Democrat Controlled cities. Richmond is just one of them. Period.
"In an interview Thursday with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Gray said it was unacceptable for anyone to show up at her home and in people's neighborhoods toting guns and blocking off streets, adding that she isn’t the only one experiencing this “lawlessness in our community, but it goes against our constitution and our democracy.”.........Yeah?, where were you denouncing the rioters, looters, arsonists, thugs and criminals masquerading as "peaceful protesters" according to the Fake News media, councilwoman?........Oh, now that it hit home, now your all upset, yep, just another political charlatan.
Happens Wednesday night and the RTD gets to it Friday afternoon? The next mayor deserves better than that.
Must have been shamed into posting the story.
