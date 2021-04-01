Richmond councilwoman recovering from COVID while four months pregnant

Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Lynch, who is four months pregnant, said she was tested last week after an onset of symptoms she initially thought were seasonal allergies. She said her condition worsened over the weekend and had trouble breathing normally, but has been feeling better in the last few days.

"Scratchy throat, irritation of the eyes, some congestion; no fever or loss of taste and smell. I thought it was allergy symptoms exacerbated by my pregnancy," she said in a interview Thursday. "By Saturday I couldn't stand up and do regular household activities without having to sit back down. I was out of breath."

The 5th District councilwoman said she was scheduled for a 20-week ultrasound and her vaccine shot this week. She said she had waited to schedule her shot a few further weeks into her pregnancy. She said she's been consulting her doctors about next steps to ensure her expected daughter's health.

"I've been a ball of nerves," she said.