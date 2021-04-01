Richmond councilwoman recovering from COVID while four months pregnant

Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Lynch, who is four months pregnant, said she was tested last week after an onset of symptoms she initially thought were seasonal allergies. She said her condition worsened over the weekend and had trouble breathing normally, but has been feeling better in the last few days.
"Scratchy throat, irritation of the eyes, some congestion; no fever or loss of taste and smell. I thought it was allergy symptoms exacerbated by my pregnancy," she said in a interview Thursday. "By Saturday I couldn't stand up and do regular household activities without having to sit back down. I was out of breath."
The 5th District councilwoman said she was scheduled for a 20-week ultrasound and her vaccine shot this week. She said she had waited to schedule her shot a few further weeks into her pregnancy. She said she's been consulting her doctors about next steps to ensure her expected daughter's health.
"I've been a ball of nerves," she said.
The Centers of Disease and Control Prevention say pregnant people who contract COVID-19 are at higher risk of severe illness and adverse pregnancy outcomes. The agency says there's limited information about the safety of vaccines for people who are pregnant, though experts believe it poses no specific risks.
Lynch said she's unsure how she contracted the virus. She said she's continued to visit her gym, her local grocery store and City Hall, but has been careful to frequently wash her hands, practice social distancing and wear a face mask around others. All of the council's meetings are conducted virtually.
"It's certainly a good reminder," she said. "I think we need to continue to practice the lessons we learned over the last year and be ready to fight the fourth wave that our national experts say could come if we rush to get back to normal too quickly."
Lynch is the first member of the council to publicly disclose a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Mayor Levar Stoney was vaccinated earlier this month after testing positive for the virus in January. Sheila Mandt, the wife of former 3rd District council representative Chris Hilbert, died of COVID in January, a month after his final term in office ended.
