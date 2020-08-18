Richmond Councilwoman requests investigation into mayor's handling of Confederate statue removal contract

A Richmond councilwoman wants the city’s top prosecutor to investigate Mayor Levar Stoney’s award of a $1.8 million contract to take down the city’s Confederate statues.
Stoney authorized the payment last month to a shell company linked to a contracting firm owned by one of his political donors, breaking with the city’s emergency purchases policy in the process. His administration has said he had authority to execute the contract under an emergency order in place because of ongoing civil unrest.
Saying the situation raised “troubling questions,” Councilwoman Kimberly Gray asked Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin to investigate the situation, according to a letter dated Tuesday.
“I formally request that you initiate a full, complete and immediate investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding this matter to determine whether any laws or emergency procurement rules were violated and whether any criminal charges are warranted,” wrote Gray, the 2nd District representative who also is among a field of candidates running against Stoney for mayor.
Lincoln Saunders, Stoney’s chief of staff, said Henry’s firm was chosen for the job after the city reached out to six local contractors and “many others” in the Mid-Atlantic. All turned it down, Saunders said.
“From what happened in Charlottesville, to the retaliatory actions taken yesterday against Senator Louise Lucas, anyone who questions the contractor's decision to shield his name hasn't paid attention to what happens to those who stand up to confront racism,” Saunders said.
“Politicians who refused to act sooner could learn a thing or two from the courage shown by this Black-owned firm and the crew that did the work. Considering that the city removed 14 monuments to the Lost Cause over several days, we firmly believe the city got a fair price for the services rendered.”
Gray’s call for an investigation comes a day after new details emerged about the contract Stoney signed off on in early July.
It authorized payment of $1.8 million to NAH LLC, a shell company created 10 days before work to remove the statues began. The company is linked to Team Henry Enterprises, a Newport News-based contracting firm owned by Devon Henry.
Henry gave $4,000 to Stoney’s political campaigns since 2016, campaign finance records show. A Stoney spokesperson has said the political donations did not influence the mayor’s decision to award Henry’s firm the contract. Officials have said no other contractors were willing to remove the statues, except for Henry’s. Stoney repeated that claim Tuesday.
“When no one else would take the job, Devon Henry stood up…,” Stoney tweeted.
Henry's firm lined up out-of-state crews to remove the statues.
The contract Stoney’s office initially released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request did not make mention of Team Henry Enterprises, only the shell company. However, a purchase order released through a subsequent request listed Henry’s name.
Stoney executed the contract without complying with certain city procedures governing emergency purchases, such as carrying out an analysis of whether the price he negotiated to remove the Confederate iconography was fair and reasonable.
Richmond’s director of procurement, Betty Burrell, said the mayor authorized the payment under a local emergency order stemming from the civil unrest that meant he could forgo “time-consuming procedures and formalities.”
With protests ongoing, Stoney requested Gov. Ralph Northam extend that emergency order days before signing off on the removal contract, while already in talks with Henry’s firm.
At the time, Stoney said removing the statues was necessary for public safety. Weeks of demonstrations had gripped the city at that point. Protesters had pulled down several statues, including the one depicting President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis. Stoney and some members of the City Council said they were worried someone would be seriously hurt or killed by a statue toppled at the hands of protesters.
The mayor’s ordered the crews to begin removing the statues on July 1, against advice from Richmond’s interim city attorney, Haskell Brown, and without approval from the council. Brown had previously warned that straying from a state-mandated statue removal process could have legal consequences.
A lawsuit challenging Stoney’s authority to remove the statues using emergency authority is active in Richmond Circuit Court.
The City Council has since voted to permanently remove the statues, which have been held in storage at the city’s wastewater treatment plant since last month. The council could vote on relocation plans for the statues as early as next month.
