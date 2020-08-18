Richmond Councilwoman requests investigation into mayor's handling of Confederate statue removal contract

A Richmond councilwoman wants the city’s top prosecutor to investigate Mayor Levar Stoney’s award of a $1.8 million contract to take down the city’s Confederate statues.

Stoney authorized the payment last month to a shell company linked to a contracting firm owned by one of his political donors, breaking with the city’s emergency purchases policy in the process. His administration has said he had authority to execute the contract under an emergency order in place because of ongoing civil unrest.

Saying the situation raised “troubling questions,” Councilwoman Kimberly Gray asked Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin to investigate the situation, according to a letter dated Tuesday.

“I formally request that you initiate a full, complete and immediate investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding this matter to determine whether any laws or emergency procurement rules were violated and whether any criminal charges are warranted,” wrote Gray, the 2nd District representative who also is among a field of candidates running against Stoney for mayor.

Lincoln Saunders, Stoney’s chief of staff, said Henry’s firm was chosen for the job after the city reached out to six local contractors and “many others” in the Mid-Atlantic. All turned it down, Saunders said.