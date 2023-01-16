Richmond couple struggles with homelessness and decent jobs before connecting with ReWork Richmond

Instability has been an unfortunate hallmark of John and Tameka Murray’s life together the past dozen years, as they’ve moved from apartment to apartment, hotel to hotel, never knowing how long they would be able to stay in any one place.

No matter how hard they worked, they could never bring in enough money to secure a long-term solution to their housing situation.

“We went with whoever would accept our [rental] applications,” Tameka said.

A low point came after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when they were informed the house they were renting in Church Hill would be sold and they had to vacate. The Murrays delayed the inevitable for a year, but finally they and their 13-year-old twin daughters had to leave. They found refuge in a rent-by-the-week hotel, and the cycle seemed to be starting all over again.

But by that point, the Murrays were enrolled with ReWork Richmond, a workforce development nonprofit serving the East End of Richmond that focuses not on finding entry-level jobs for individuals but on taking a more comprehensive approach in helping them along a path to living-wage employment.

John had been hired in late 2021 by an HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractor where he started working as an electrician apprentice for a home services company while also attending the first classes of a four-year program that will lead to an electrician journeyman’s license. Tameka, who has worked with various community programs over the years, had begun a process that led to her being hired last October as a patient access representative for a health care provider.

ReWork’s focus is employment, not housing, but as part of its holistic approach, the organization has a network of community partners — including employers — and can connect the recipients of its services with a variety of resources, which it did in the Murrays’ case, resulting in the family securing a new apartment and a dream of homeownership in the future.

“We’ve been stable ever since,” Tameka said. “I have a job, John has a job, we have housing and our kids go to a great school. If we hadn’t gotten involved with ReWork, we’d probably still be living in the same hotel and John working odds-and-ends jobs.”

***

ReWork Richmond is a small outfit that was created to help lift people out of poverty, specifically “the ones falling through the cracks,” said Deb Lawrence, co-founder and executive director of ReWork.

These are people who have jobs, often more than one, but are stuck in entry-level jobs that cannot sustain their families, she said. The emphasis is on better jobs, but ReWork also addresses the barriers that often make it impossible to secure or keep good jobs.

“It’s great to get a job, but if you don’t have transportation, housing, child care, you’re not going to be able to maintain a serious job, much less work on your career path that you’ve designed along with us that gets you to your meaningful sustaining career,” Lawrence said. “We have a fairly large network of collaborative partners in the community who do those things.”

ReWork, which is focused on helping residents living in and around the public housing communities in the East End, was launched in 2019 as a public-private initiative, having grown from a partnership — and seed money — between St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in the East End and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the West End, where Lawrence had served as director of outreach. Another early partner was the city’s Office of Community Wealth Building. ReWork’s funding comes from private sources, primarily foundations, but also individual donors.

In its early years, ReWork set up shop in the basement of St. Peter’s. Last year, it moved into a renovated old storefront on Fairmount Avenue where its members come for coaching and training. ReWork has a staff of only four but an extensive network of volunteers who provide support through their diverse expertise.

ReWork has started slowly, gradually growing as it goes, and remains a small operation by design, the plan being to work extensively with only a relatively few people over an extended period — or as Lawrence says, “on the long walk to living-wage employment.”

It can take two or three years for someone to reach “where they need to go on their career path,” she said. But then — the thinking is — they would be well on their way to the sort of future they seek.

“This isn’t a cookie-cutter program,” she said. “There’s no six-week or six-month program. Once you’re a member with us, you’re always a member. We don’t use the term ‘graduate.’ It’s not that type of program. We stay in touch with our members.”

They also stay in touch with the employers that hire them.

It takes a definite commitment from all sides. Individuals are recommended to ReWork by its community partners but are enrolled only after meeting with ReWork staff and volunteers several times, which help determine their mindset and readiness to do the work for the long haul, and taking a skills-assessment test, which helps determine possible career paths. The conversations also turn to the dreams of potential members and what they’d like to do. Many say it’s a question no one had ever asked.

An obvious objective is to arrange job interviews for its members with ReWork’s employer partners, but there is so much more that goes on. Volunteers assist members with job applications, interview skills and resume-writing. They help develop business plans for those who want to start their own businesses. They might help them secure driver’s licenses or offer training in information technology. In addition, those in the program regularly meet with financial coaches to help them learn to make smart financial choices.

“Most people [in the program] don’t have support; we are their support,” said Janette Sivells-McGrady, ReWork’s partner and member services manager. “So that in itself helps them so much, and it helps them believe in themselves, and that way they can keep pushing.”

The results of such basic support can be significant to a surprising degree.

A woman enrolled in ReWork brought her resume and other materials to a resume coach, a volunteer, working with her. It’s not good, she told the volunteer, who took all of her information about her education and background to revise the resume with an eye toward highlighting her strengths. When the volunteer returned the resume at a subsequent meeting, tears began to roll down the woman’s face, Lawrence said. The volunteer was worried that something was wrong.

No, the woman said, everything on the resume was true.

“But I’ve never seen myself in this light before,” she said. “I’ve never seen myself in a light that someone would want to hire me.”

Said Lawrence, “That’s a lot of what we’re about, too. It’s taking these gifts and taking these skills and desires that our members have and putting them in a package that really shows who they are.”

Lawrence said an early member in the program has done well in her employment, having secured a good job with benefits, but as her income rose, so did her rent in the public housing complex where she and her family lived and where residents pay a percentage of their income with no cap. She was paying more than she would have for an apartment elsewhere in the area, but she was stuck for a number of reasons, including credit issues. ReWork connected her with Urban Hope, a housing nonprofit that invited her into Opportunity House, a pilot program to prepare participants for homeownership.

Lawrence said the woman illustrates an underlying predicament for people in similar situations. They know there are options available to them, but they have no idea how to access them: where to start or whom to turn to.

“The folks in this community are smart, they are strong, stronger than most people in other communities, quite frankly,” Lawrence said. “They know what they’d like to do. It’s just finding a way to connect them to resources and folks who can help them do that.”

So far, ReWork has enrolled 51 members. The organization plans to grow slowly, Lawrence said, adding five new members each quarter.

“What has been going on for decades has not moved the needle,” Lawrence said, “and we are moving that needle, albeit it slow and albeit small — you’ve got to start somewhere — but we’re very proud with all the support we have from folks in town.”

***

Employment was never an issue fnever an issue for John Murray. He was always working – fast-food restaurants, retail stores, car-detailing. Jobs that paid the bills, mostly, but never let him get ahead.

“I had a hustler’s mindset of get-up-and-go, and boom, I’m doing this, I’m doing this and I’m still going to maintain,” John said. “But I wasn’t looking at the big picture, the end goal” — the “end goal” being a steady job with a sustaining wage and benefits and hours that would allow him to be at home with his family more.

Said Ferd Baruch, ReWork’s director of strategic initiatives who has known and worked with the Murrays since 2019, “It was never a work-ethic issue. He just wasn’t very strategic.”

Once he overcame his stubbornness and committed to listening to what Baruch and others had to say, John, now 43, began to see possible destinations as far as career prospects and how to get there.

“I wish I would have started a long time ago. ... I feel like I wasted a lot of time doing other things,” John said. “But better late than never.”

He’s been with Davis & Green Electrical Plumbing Heating & Air, enrolled in the company’s apprenticeship program, for more than a year. Brandon Lane, one of the company’s project managers, called him “a team player.”

“John Murray is an outstanding employee,” Lane said. “He is at work every day and shows up eager to learn. John’s future with Davis & Green is bright and, as long as he continues to strive, he will succeed.”

An underlying motivation for the Murrays has been their “determination not wanting our children to fall into the things we went through at their age,” said John, noting throughout their lives they have weathered numerous setbacks — death of a family member, thwarted educational opportunities, a traffic crash — that always seemed to conspire against their hopes or plans and push them back further down the hill.

The Murrays lived for a time in Creighton Court, always pushing their children to do well in school. Tameka has two older daughters, one of whom is a college graduate now teaching school and the other is in her second year of college.

“Even though they were raised in Creighton Court, Creighton Court didn’t raise them,” she said. “We made sure they didn’t become a product of their environment.”

Although “every day was a challenge,” Tameka said she’s come to believe “we did something right.”

Now, their twins have aspirations. One wants to be an engineer, and the other has her eye on the sciences. Things are looking up all around, a perception the Murrays keenly feel when they gather at the table in their apartment for dinner, rather than popping a meal out of the microwave oven in the hotel room. They are “comfortable,” John said, a feeling they seldom felt before in places where outside gunfire routinely shattered the nights and their safety and well-being were always in doubt.

Said Tameka, “Stability goes a long, long way.”