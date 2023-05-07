For 20 years, a crew of regular Richmond folks have globe-trotted in and out of developing countries, all the while staying out of the public limelight, to find sponsors to help more than one million children living without basic necessities.

Doug Burford, 80, founder and president of Burford Advertising, was a part of that group, and is now chronicling the stories and adventures by his fellow goodwill volunteers in a book by him and longtime friend Wayne Westbrook. The book called the “Untold Stories About Real Richmonders” is expected to be published later this year.

“I thought it was time that we acknowledged these people for what they did quietly, risking their lives and everything else to save all of these children,” Burford said. “They had no idea what they were going into, but they did it anyway because they wanted to help children.”

In the early 90s, the Christian Children’s Fund -- an international children’s charity now called ChildFund Children's Charity -- was looking for an advertising agency to partner with on its mission to support children around the world by documenting their plight in hopes of finding sponsors and donations.

Burford Advertising was signed on to help: Burford was hired as a writer and creative director, and Westbrook came on as a photographer and film producer.

Cheri Dahl, who just started her role as public relations director for ChildFund, was tasked with bringing Burford and his team to Guatemala to shoot a commercial that captured the stories of children and families in need.

The trips for the ragtag group of good Samaritans did not always go as planned.

In Guatemala, the group was instructed to not drink the water but some did anyways. Burford regretted not heeding the advice as he and his troupe of volunteers braved a mountain climb to meet with families. “He was sweating and sick and I could see how bad he was,” Dahl said. “But he was bound and determined, and he met with the children.”

Instead of sticking to predetermined text for the commercial, Burford scribbled notes on the spot using cocktail napkins as she rewrote new lines for the spot.

“We didn’t stick to any of the scripts,” Dahl said. “You really just met wonderful people and found wonderful stories, and those commercials that we filmed at that time went on to help us find lots and lots of support for children.”

One of their first commercials, “Jose and Maria,” became a huge success. Through that ad, a Guatemalan mother was able to obtain medicine for her son who was suffering from strep throat. Other organizations took inspiration from that commercial for their future works.

ChildFund continued on to other countries in Central America, South America, Africa, Asia and the Caribbean. Some of those areas were hotbeds of upheaval and political unrest and violence. They endured shootings, thefts, police chasing criminals through the streets. There were scenes of unspeakable poverty as they found children meandering on dirty roads without shoes and families living in makeshift shacks.

“There were some (stories) that never made the screen that were pretty shocking,” Blair Martin, a writer on the team, said.

The crew carried on despite the risks. Westbrook in particular traversed through hostile areas without a care in the world.

“He was fearless,” Burford said. “He would walk into those gatherings with a big smile on his face and grab everybody and shake hands with them. You could hear guns going off in the background, but nothing fazed him.”

The crew received helped from many of the locals they visited, from interpreters to drivers.

Mylen, a young, Filipino girl, served as a guide when the team visited the Philippines. Mylen’s shanty burned to the ground when she was young, but was rebuilt with the help of ChildFund. She went on to graduate from college and become a teacher to kids in her village. Her story was later published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Through ChildFund, sponsors develop personal relationships with not just a particular child, but a family as a whole.

Burford and Westbrook want to spotlight the “real heroes” of the story, their crew: Dahl, Martin, Alan Sader, Lockie Duggins, John Hartmann, Ed Jones, Bob Jones -- the late award-winning photographer for the Richmond News Leader and the Richmond Times-Dispatch -- Mary Arnold, Page Wilson and Mark Jenkins.

Children worldwide benefitted from the efforts of the group of “ordinary misfits.” Sader, who provided voiceover and on-camera work for the group, sponsored a child who later became a photographer and business owner in Nairobi, Kenya.

“If you just got a handful of people who you know have a better life because of work you did that’s rewarding,” Sader said. “This team made a difference and did some work that mattered; I’m real happy to have been a part of it.”