Richmond Democratic Committee says Stoney's new police review board bill still not good enough

The Richmond City Democratic Committee says Mayor Levar Stoney's updated proposal for a panel of local residents with the power to oversee the city police department still falls short of expectations.

The committee denounced the new proposal Wednesday, just two days after the mayor's administration formally introduced a new bill to replace an earlier proposal that was deemed insufficient by community leaders and activists.

"Democrats in Richmond recognize the lack of accountability within RPD, and we are united in our call for legitimate oversight," said Jewel Gatling, the Democratic committee's chairperson.

A City Council-appointed task force last year issued a report recommending the creation of a completely independent office to handle all complaints against officers, audit police data and procedures, and make binding disciplinary decisions.

Stoney rebuffed much of the report last spring and instead relied on recommendations from a policing expert professor at the VCU L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs to propose the creation of a seven-member advisory panel that can conduct external investigations of certain cases.

The updated legislation still leaves intact the current complaint and investigation procedures into allegations of officer misconduct within the department, adding a layer of civilian oversight at the end of that process.

“We can do better. Richmond doesn’t need a Civilian Rubber Stamp Board.” said Tom Barbour, a Democratic committee leader and attorney who ran for Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney last year. “We deserve a CRB empowered to investigate and discipline police misconduct independently. This proposal falls short of that goal.”

The ordinance says that the board would be authorized to review police investigations of officer-involved shootings; deaths of people in police custody; incidents where people are seriously injured; accusations of physical or verbal abuse by officers; and citizen appeals of police report findings.

The new bill, which has been co-signed by four of the city's nine council members, increases the size of the proposed review board from seven to eight appointees, with the council and mayor’s administration each picking four of them.

Under the old proposal, the mayor would select three of the appointments, and the police chief one of them, effectively giving the city administration a majority of the board seats.

Other changes include allowing the Richmond City Council to hire a full-time staff member for the board. The original bill called for having the staff member come from the Office of the Inspector General. The new bill also bumps the yearly stipend for each member from $1,200 to $2,400.

Stoney and spokespeople for his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Democratic committee leaders said adopting review board legislation that builds community trust is vitally important, particularly after the police department this summer retracted false statements it made about the June 1, 2020 protest at Lee Circle and lingering doubts about Police Chief Gerald Smith's claims that the department foiled a mass shooting planned at Dogwood Dell on July 4.

The committee said council members who support the mayor's new proposal could face "potential challenges" politically. "

"We strongly encourage the council to pay attention to where their voters stand on this issue," Gatling said. “We will not forget those who refused to act in the best interests of our community.”