Richmond design committee endorses removal of remaining Confederate monument bases, fencing

"It is our understanding the family desires that the remains be relocated and re-interred in Culpeper County," he said in an email Thursday. "Once we have reached agreement with representatives of the family, we expect the City Council to consider a resolution approving that monument’s disposition."

Monument Avenue

Along Monument Avenue, the city plans to replace the monuments of Matthew Fontaine Maury, Jefferson Davis and J.E.B. Stuart with landscaped medians featuring shrubs and new grass.

The city, according to the plans, would completely erase the Stonewall Jackson monument at the intersection of Monument Avenue and Arthur Ashe Boulevard. City officials said paving over the former landmark could improve traffic safety there.

While the votes were nearly unanimous for all the statues on Monument Avenue, several members disagreed with removal of the Jefferson Davis monument, saying that it could be transformed into a public gathering space similar to the circle around the Lee monument several blocks away.

"I can't supportive removing it without a plan. It's too elaborate and expensive," said committee member Charles Woodson, "It's too complicated to just wipe it away."