Richmond Electoral Board appoints new top election official, months after removing Kirk Showalter

The Richmond Electoral Board has appointed Keith Balmer as the city’s new general registrar after ousting the former registrar in February.
Starlet Stevens, the board's secretary, said it voted 2-1 on Tuesday night to appoint Balmer to a four-year term as the city's top election official. Stevens said Balmer is a city resident who currently works for the Virginia Department of Elections. She said he started his career in the city's election office.
"He's come full circle. He started at the bottom and he’s worked his way up," she said. "He has a lot of knowledge of what goes on in the election process."
Stevens said Balmer was one of four finalists selected from a field of about 15 candidates who applied for the job.
The city’s electoral board removed former registrar Kirk Showalter from the position after the Democratic Party of Virginia sued Showalter days before last November’s election for alleged violations of the state’s open records law. The party called for Showalter’s removal in November, citing concerns raised in the lawsuit and a COVID-19 outbreak in the election office that month.
Virginia registrars are appointed by a local three-member electoral board. State law requires two board members to belong to the same party as the governor, so local party officials often recommend candidates for appointment by local circuit court judges.
Showalter, a former state budget analyst, held the city’s general registrar position since 1995. The electoral board reappointed her to another four-year term in 2019, putting her in charge of maintaining the city’s list of registered voters and administering elections.
In the days following the November election, several Richmond City Council local candidates complained about Showalter, saying she was rude or unresponsive to their questions and concerns about preliminary results and vote counting processes.
Complaints of allegations of racist remarks and disregard for COVID-19 safety restrictions surfaced in the following months.
When reached Wednesday, Showalter declined to comment due to potential litigation.
Stevens, who voted against Showalter's removal, said she still feels the board acted inappropriately in removing her. While she and local Republican party officials have filed complaints to state elections officials, Stevens said the local election office must maintain stability as the June 8 primary and November 2 general election are just months away.