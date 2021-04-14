Richmond Electoral Board appoints new top election official, months after removing Kirk Showalter

The Richmond Electoral Board has appointed Keith Balmer as the city’s new general registrar after ousting the former registrar in February.

Starlet Stevens, the board's secretary, said it voted 2-1 on Tuesday night to appoint Balmer to a four-year term as the city's top election official. Stevens said Balmer is a city resident who currently works for the Virginia Department of Elections. She said he started his career in the city's election office.

"He's come full circle. He started at the bottom and he’s worked his way up," she said. "He has a lot of knowledge of what goes on in the election process."

Stevens said Balmer was one of four finalists selected from a field of about 15 candidates who applied for the job.

The city’s electoral board removed former registrar Kirk Showalter from the position after the Democratic Party of Virginia sued Showalter days before last November’s election for alleged violations of the state’s open records law. The party called for Showalter’s removal in November, citing concerns raised in the lawsuit and a COVID-19 outbreak in the election office that month.