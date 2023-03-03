From staff reports
Jeannie Opdyke Smith, daughter of Irene Gut Opdyke, a Polish nurse who rescued Jews during World War II in German-occupied Poland, will speak Sunday, March 19, at the University of Richmond’s Jepson Alumni Center, Robin’s Pavilion.
Smith’s talk, “The Choices We Make Have a Lasting Impact,” is part of UR’s School of Professional and Continuing Education’s 60th anniversary Community Conversations series. It is sponsored by the Osher Institute with the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond and the Virginia Holocaust Museum.
The event, 3-5 p.m., is free and open to the public, but
registration is required at calendar.richmond.edu Opdyke’s story became the acclaimed Broadway play "Irena's Vow.”
Top 5 weekend events: Nutzy’s Block Party, Virginia Wine Expo & Mobile Soul Sunday
Mobile Soul Sunday
Sunday
Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and head over to Monroe Park as the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience starts with Mobile Soul Sunday, supporting Richmond’s black culinary industry with an afternoon of local talent, music, Richmond Night Market vendors and over 20 food trucks serving a range of cuisines and treats from Caribbean to barbecue to ice cream. Noon-5 p.m. 620 W. Main St. Free entry; pay as you go.
www.rbre365.com
Photo by Courtney Jones
Nutzy’s Block Party
Saturday
It's a walk-up to baseball season with the Richmond Flying Squirrels at the annual Nutzy’s Block Party. Round up the family for a day of music, food trucks, games and other activities, including a selfie booth, cake walk, scavenger hunt and the first chance to grab game tickets for the upcoming season. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Blue Lot at the Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. (804) 359-3866 or
www.milb.com/richmond
Courtesy of The Flying Squirrels
Virginia Wine Expo Grand Tasting
Saturday
Taste your way through the diverse flavors of Virginia, Napa Valley and Argentina at the Virginia Wine Expo's Walk-Around Grand Tasting, with a vast selection of wines, spirits and ciders on offer for sampling (and purchase), plus specialty foods, artisan products and other libations. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St. $75 ticket covers sampled food and drink and a crystal wine glass. Prices vary for walk-around sessions.
www.virginiawineexpo.com
Scott K. Brown Photography, Inc.
Richmond Home + Garden Show
Friday-Sunday
The Richmond Home + Garden Show is bringing together home and landscape design pros, including HGTV's Mike Pyle, to offer inspiration for your living spaces with over 200 exhibitors, seminars led by local and national experts, a garden market offering plants and flowers, a marketplace stocked with home products and more. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $9 admission at door. (651) 373-6884 or
www.richmondhomeandgarden.com
Courtesy of the Richmond Home + Garden Show
Druski
Thursday
Best known for his skits on social media and collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, viral sensation and acclaimed comedian Druski brings his first headlining comedy tour “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” to the Altria Theater. 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) at 6 N. Laurel St. Tickets start at $41 ($28 for students with code STUDENT). (800) 514-3849 or
www.altriatheater.com
Druski/Outback Presents