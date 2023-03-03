Author Jeannie Opdyke Smith, daughter of Irene Gut Opdyke, a Polish nurse who rescued Jews during World War II in German-occupied Poland, will speak Sunday, March 19, at the University of Richmond’s Jepson Alumni Center, Robin’s Pavilion.

Smith’s talk, “The Choices We Make Have a Lasting Impact,” is part of UR’s School of Professional and Continuing Education’s 60th anniversary Community Conversations series. It is sponsored by the Osher Institute with the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond and the Virginia Holocaust Museum.

The event, 3-5 p.m., is free and open to the public, but registration is required at calendar.richmond.edu

Opdyke’s story became the acclaimed Broadway play "Irena's Vow.”

